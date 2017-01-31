New Civll War descendants group organizing

Although East Tennessee was held by the Confederacy for most of the war, the majority of the population were Union sympathizers and many of its men served in the Union army.

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a national group established to remember and honor ancestors who fought in the American Civil War.

Local groups, called Tents, are named for Army Nurses who served in the Civil War or for any loyal woman of the Civil War era whose patriotic deeds during the years 1861-1865 were recorded.

The East Tennessee tent is in process and has not yet been named. Descendants of Union soldiers who served and waere honorably discharged are invited to come and learn how to become a charter member.

Those interested in searching for their ancestors and where they can find assistance from Watauga Historical Association members attending the meeting.