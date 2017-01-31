Elizabethton's second Father/Daughter-Mother/Son dance set

To no one’s surprise, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled this year’s dance for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Elizabethton Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St. The pre-Valentine’s Day dance will take place from 6-8 p.m. Best of all, admission is free.

The theme of this year’s dance is: “Once upon a time ... Princesses and Pirates.”

“This dance is meant to be a kid-friendly, family friendly time where some special memories can be made,” said Kelly Kitchens, administrative assistant for the Parks and Rec Department. She said it was designed to be a time for parents and their children to spend time together.

Kitchens said all ages are welcome. She said those who attend will “enjoy a live DJ, fun, a safe and kid friendly atmosphere, finger food (courtesy of Bojangles of Elizabethton) and a night to make memories.” She said the event is free and no reservations or tickets are needed.

Kitchens said the event will be quite a bit like last year. Dancers may come dressed in their best formal attire or come casual. Just as last year, there will be some popular characters attending the dance.

While admission is free, a parent or guardian must accompany a child.