Community Crime Prevention Partnership learns more about Johnson City Community Heath Center

“Recently we had some progress in the West Davis Park and residents reported they feel safer and get out at night and walk because of the lighting,” said Becky Haas, Community Crime Prevention coordinator at the Johnson City Police Department.

The improvements came as a result of Haas meeting with neighborhood committees and learning about residents concerns about their surroundings. She passed the information along to other city departments and the work completed included new lighting and the demolition of an abandoned house.

Haas gave the update Wednesday at the monthly Community Crime Prevention Partnership, which formed after its predecessor, the Targeted Community Crime Reduction Project, ended with the expiration of a three-year grant. The focus of TCCRP was to intervene in the lives of young people to steer them toward positive activities and away from crime, improve neighborhoods with physical cleanup and improvements and assist with offenders who are re-entering society after paying their debt for committing crimes.

“After the TCCRP grant ended, this partnership continued to grow,” Haas said. “We have people here from Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Frontier Health, Johnson City Schools, corrections, gardening, ETSU and it’s really a great networking system. Many times people don’t know about services being offered by other agencies,” and the partnership is a way for agencies to learn about other services available in the community for people in need.

“Today we’re at the Johnson City Community Health Center because a lot of the populations that flow through some of these services need to know,” about other services. “This was a way to learn about all the great services they provide,” Haas said.

Other things going on through the partnership are community roundtable meetings which “is a way to foster positive relationships between the Johnson City Police Department and community at large,” Haas said. One recent event that came from those meetings was the first ever Martin Luther King march in Johnson City.

An upcoming event in April will bring kids 8-14 years old together with officers for a basketball clinic and 3-on-3 slam dunk contest, she said.

To find out more about the Community Crime Prevention Partnership, or to become involved, contact Haas by email at Bhaas@johnsoncitytn.org, or call (423) 434-6105.