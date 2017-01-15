Exhibits honor legacy of longtime ETSU photography professor

“That’s the state that I like most to be in,” said Mike Smith, gesturing to the photo. “Not knowing where I am.”

A lifelong photographer with a portfolio of work that has appeared in national publications and galleries across the country, Smith has been a reliable presence in the East Tennessee State University photography department for more than 30 years. In May, he will retire, leaving behind his legacy and piles of 1,000-word memories.

In honor of his long-time presence at the university, two galleries, one consisting of Smith’s own work and another composed of photos created by his former students, are currently on display in the Reece Museum on the ETSU campus. A third exhibit, titled “Somewhere Along the Line,” is also on display in the museum and showcases the work of Joshua Greer, another professor at ETSU. The reception for all three exhibits will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Reece Museum.

The exhibit of student work, titled “Under the Influence,” is composed of photos by 34 students who worked with Smith both at the beginning of his teaching tenure at the university and near the end.

Walking through the exhibit Monday, Smith paused at every photo and gave a brief description of the artist.

One of those former students, Kevin Thrasher, curated the exhibit with help from Smith. Thrasher now lives in Virginia, but he is still in regular contact with his friend and mentor.

“When I started out studying photography, I’d heard stories that Mike was a hard teacher, and I think some of these stories came from students that didn’t work very hard,” Thrasher said.

During the second or third class he had with Smith, Thrasher remembers presenting an image for critique to which he had become attached.

“It wasn’t that good of an image,” Thrasher said. “I thought it was great and I thought it would turn the photography world on fire, and he (Mike) said, ‘You know, there’s some good to parts to it.’ ”

With Thrasher’s permission, Smith used a paper cutter to “refine” the image to the parts that were working. The image, which started on an approximately 11-by-14 print, was eventually reduced to a four-by-five section.

“He was trying to tell us that there is a lot that you have to ... reckon with in the image,” Thrasher said. “Everything in there matters, and that was just one thing that really stood out.”

Smith’s work, titled “Parting Shots,” sits in a gallery space adjacent to “Under the Influence.” That’s where the picture of the silhouetted cat hangs on the wall.

Smith didn’t grow up in East Tennessee, but ever since he got the job at ETSU, he’s become increasingly familiar with the surrounding area, exploring neighborhoods in search of interesting images.

“After 36 years of driving the roads around here over and over and over, if you take me out and you blindfold me and you take me within 10 miles, when you take that blindfold off, I’ll tell you what’s around the corner,” he said. “I’ve spent the past 36 years combing this area for jewels.”

One section of the exhibit, which he dubbed “the wall of shame,” is dedicated to society’s ills. Bullet holes puncture the face of a female realtor on an advertisement, racist caricatures leer at visitors, and Confederate flags are juxtaposed beside images of guns.

“Artistically, this is how I deal with it,” Smith said. “I don’t think that this is praising this cultural aspect of our region. I think it’s questioning it. I think it’s bringing it to the forefront in a way that’s sort of holding a mirror up close to us to see what might be overlooked by many.”

However, Smith said the pictures in the exhibit are just a distillation of his work in total, and many of the pictures that have been shown in galleries across the country are actually landscapes — not of nature, but how the land has been used by people.

“I’m not a nature photographer, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Smith said. “My wife and I just went to a national park, and I didn't even take my camera.”

Smith enjoys getting lost in the region, exploring areas that have been largely ignored by contemporary society, and when he retires in May, he’s planning to continue to lose himself in them.

If there’s one thing that Smith hopes students take away from his classes, it’s that the world is worthy of looking at.

“It’s an interesting place, and you can make something of it,” Smith said. “You can use it as raw material and transform it into meaningful pictures.”