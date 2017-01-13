Tri-Cities host stops on Knoxville man's upcoming statewide beer run

Zack Roskop has a perfect trip adviser for his upcoming 1,400-mile, 76-brewery-stop TN Beer Run across the state of Tennessee.

At several months pregnant, the adviser, Jessica Warblow, will act as the designated driver and make it easy for Roskop and his photographer to have a good time the entire way.

As they do, Roskop — a businessman who owns and operates the Knoxville-based Knox Brew Tours — came up with the idea over the course of a few beers with friends.

Now, with the logistics aligned, the three-person team will start in Northeast Tennessee’s farthest corner on Jan. 24, heading out on an epic three-week journey. Kroger is the official fuel sponsor of the trip, and Tennessee Craft Beer Magazine is sponsoring and publishing a cover story in their spring issue about the sudsy sojourn.

Craft beer lovers in the Volunteer State will be able to follow along at www.thetnbeerrun.com. Or they can follow the trio’s social media campaign through other platforms, including YouTube videos and blog posts.

“Highlight the wonderful craft beer the state of Tennessee has to offer,” is the goal of Roskop and his team.

And there’s much to highlight in the Tri-Cities.

On the first day, the Brew Bus will start with stops at Gypsy Circus Cider Company and Sleepy Owl Brewing in Kingsport and Holston River Brewing Company in Bristol, Tennessee. At 4 p.m., there will be a Facebook live tour of Gypsy Circus’ operations, followed by a 7 p.m. Day One “After Party” at Sleepy Owl.

Day two will have stops at Johnson City’s JRH Brewing, Yee-Haw Brewing Company and the Johnson City Brewing Company before a stop at Jonesborough’s Deport Street Brewery.

Johnson City Brewing Company will host the 4 p.m. Facebook live tour on the second day, which will be followed by the “after party” at nearby Yee-Haw, only blocks away in downtown Johnson City.

Roskop said this tour will be a great tool for state tourism efforts to get people traveling to frequent these artisan small business owners’ locations.

Because of the promotional implications, the project has gained the blessings of chambers of commerce and convention and visitors bureau groups throughout the state.

Like the others, the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau is helping to get the word out about the benefits to area businesses of the TN Beer Run.

“The craft beer industry is popular among visitors and locals alike,” said the bureau’s Jenna Moore. “The more exposure (statewide and nationally) our Johnson City breweries get, the better it is for our community as a whole. Being downtown, the more people visit our breweries the more foot traffic it creates for other nearby businesses.”

