Wreath cleanup set at national cemetery

Mountain Home National Cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America each year so veterans’ graves can be adorned through the Christmas season with an evergreen wreath. Volunteers placed more than 4,000 wreaths on graves in December. It’s a symbol of respect during the holidays, officials said in December as volunteers spent hours laying wreaths on graves.

But, it’s time for the wreaths to be taken up, said Cemetery Director Jeny Walker. The cleanup will begin around 10 a.m. Saturday and, depending on the number of volunteers, shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours.

“Even if they can come for just an hour or so, it would be helpful,” Walker said. “We anticipate it will take about two hours. We’ll be piling them up in the sections, and the staff will go around and collect them from the sections,” for disposal.

Generally, the cemetery does not allow flowers to remain on grave sites very long, particularly during the mowing season, but there are some exceptions during the year. Aside from the wreaths, a few graves still have holiday decorations on them. Those will remain in place until next week, Walker said.

“All other holiday decoration will be collected Jan. 20,” to get the grounds completely cleaned up, she said.