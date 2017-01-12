Several events planned in region for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“Now I’ve lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago, no matter what some folks say,” he said. “You can see it not just in statistics. You see it in the attitudes of young Americans across the political spectrum. But we’re not where we need to be. And all of us have more work to do.”

Laura Terry, director of the office of multicultural affairs at East Tennessee State University, sees Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday as an opportunity to both celebrate diversity and give back to the community.

“To me, that is a day when we need to go out and volunteer and be with others different than ourselves,” Terry said. “We just need to show unity.”

Many organizations in the area are offering citizens the opportunity to do just that:

• Wesley United Methodist Church at 225 Princeton Road will host a prayer breakfast in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Anthony Duane Hancock, former University of Tennessee and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, will be in attendance. Tickets are $15 per person and $120 for a table of eight. They can be purchased at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. Proceeds will benefit the Carver after-school program trip to Washington D.C. and the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

• First Presbyterian Church Worship Center at 105 Boone Street will host a worship service in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The Rev. Alan Evans of Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center will be the featured speaker. Music will be performed by New Zion Faith Center Choir and Wilmetta Collie. Light refreshments will be served following the service. The event is sponsored by the West Main Street Christians and First Presbyterian Churches.

• Carver Recreation Center will hold events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including a story time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. The story time event is open to all ages and will include stories, arts and crafts, and music. Lunch will be provided. The story time program is provided in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. In conjunction with these events, a unity walk will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and will begin and end at Greater Love International Church, 130 Garden Drive. A program will immediately follow the walk, and chili will be served at the conclusion of the event.

• East Tennessee State University is organizing two days of service on Monday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 21, for students, faculty and staff at the university. The first day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be working in Johnson City with Coalition for Kids, Carver Recreation Center and the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Participants in the second day of service will travel to Sevier County to participate in the Mountain Tough recovery effort in the wake of the devastating wildfires in the region in November. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the university will host a Cake-Cutting Celebration in the ETSU Multicultural Center for students on the first day of classes for the spring semester.

• Milligan College’s Goah Diversity Scholars will educate the community about diversity during a high school basketball tournament at 1 p.m. on Monday in Milligan’s Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Each scholar will represent his or her own culture by setting up information booths and presenting crafts and food. They will also be doing giveaways and halftime games.