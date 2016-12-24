The McInturffs light up night with Christmas cheer

Owners Brenda and Landon McInturff said they always put some lights up every year at the house at 385 Headtown Road, but it was their daughter, Becky Holt, who started going all out when she moved in with them about 10 years ago.

Now, dozens of illuminated Santas, way more than eight tiny reindeer, all manner of elves, Sesame Street and Peanuts characters, Christmas trees and thousands of lights slow passing traffic.

“A lot of people slow down to look,” Brenda said. “Some of them even stop in the driveway.

“We had a couple who stopped and pulled their car into the driveway one day to get out and tell us how much they appreciated us doing all this.”

The reason for all the family’s efforts, she said, was represented by the little plastic baby in the manger of the full Nativity scene beside the driveway.

“It’s all about Jesus’ birthday,” she said. “That’s the reason for the season.”

Each year, Becky starts stringing the lights and positioning the figures in October, more than a month before they’re turned on. Brenda said Becky and some family helpers spend a lot of time untangling strands of lights that always seem to wrap themselves around each other while they’re in storage.

Over the years, their collection has grown and the display has taken up more and more of their property. It now stretches from the nearby house where the McInturffs’ grandchildren live, past their house in the middle, to a small cabin next door and all the way to their property line on the corner.

Some neighbors on Headtown now put up impressive displays of their own, and Brenda said she hoped they’d been inspired by her house.

“I think it’s a lot of newer families who have move in,” she said. “After they moved in, a lot more lights started going up, and the whole road looks like it’s in the Christmas spirit.”

Being the most elaborately decorated house on the lane doesn’t come without its challenges, however.

Brenda said during the winter, when the weather gets cold and all the lights are on, their electricity bill doubles.

But it’s worth it to spread some Christmas cheer to passersby.

“I hope they see it, and it makes them smile,” she said. “That’s part of what this is all about.”