Making the best of Christmas in jail

Some families won’t have every seat filled this year if they have a loved one incarcerated, but officials do what they can to make the day a little more special, often in the form of a little extra food for Christmas dinner.

At one jail, though, there’s a different vibe.

Women serving their time at the Johnson City Detention Center, an all-female state satellite location, have more opportunity to actually celebrate the Christmas season, thanks to an anonymous private donor, Jail Superintendent Amy Clark said.

“We have an anonymous donor who gives us money to go out and buy Christmas presents for the inmates’ children,” Clark said. The donation allows jail staff to bring in Santa, distribute presents to the children and provide a family-oriented holiday meal.

One inmate, who didn’t want her real name published, said this is her second Christmas in jail and thanks to what Clark is able to provide, the woman was able to see her 9-year-old daughter for the first time since before Christmas 2015.

The woman, who said to call her Candy, said her family lives seven hours away, so the Christmas visit was extra special.

“It most definitely gave me more strength,” seeing her daughter last Sunday. “I was about to hit a point where I didn’t think I could do this much longer.” The visit reminded her “what I’m striving to go home to.”

Candy, who said she makes no excuses for the crime that landed her in jail, is serving a four-year sentence and is scheduled for release in 2018, so she has at least one more Christmas away from family.

“It’s pretty hard, especially with having a child,” she said. “I’m a very family oriented person. I enjoy being with my family. I’m really far from home, which has made it more difficult. As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the best facilities to be in.

“It helps get us motivated and puts us back on the right path.”

Clark said the women’s Christmas weekend menus include homemade lasagna on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day there’s a breakfast of French toast and lunch of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Other staffs lack the largess of the Johnson City facility’s donor, but still work to make the day special.

Washington County Detention Center Maj. Brenda Downs said with the large number of inmates housed there, and the limited visitation area, it’s just not possible to add visitation times for the holidays.

If an inmate’s visitation day falls on the weekend, they can get a visit on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but otherwise inmates don’t see their family those two special days.

A local church donated Christmas cards with stamped envelopes — one for each inmate — which allowed inmates to sent a holiday greeting to whomever they chose.

“Mike (Ford) does cook a bigger meal,” for Christmas, Downes said, referring to the kitchen supervisor. “It’s a low-key day.”

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said a local church usually does something special for his inmates, but there hasn’t been anything yet.

“We try to give them a good meal, and we do try to make arrangements for families to come,” Hensley said. “Sometimes churches come, but we have to get them approved through TCI,” he said, referring to the Tennessee Corrections Institute. “We haven’t had anything yet as far as I know, but we probably will.”

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said inmates in his jail received two Christmas meals this year.

“We have some great churches in Carter County that reach out,” Lunceford said. Inmates “get two meals. We fed them one with donations and a church came and had enough to feed about 300 people.” He said the traditional Christmas dinner has already been served to the inmates due to the church’s schedule.