Johnson City's Gimp Style Foundation hopes to empower adaptive athletes

“I’ve always said ‘Don’t complain about something unless you have a plan to do something about it,’” he said Tuesday. “I finally realized I’d been complaining about the lack of programs for adaptive athletes for so long that I had to do something.”

In September, Armor received confirmation of nonprofit status for his organization, Gimp Style Foundation, through which he hopes to be a source of mentorship, training and nutritional guidance for adaptive athletes and military veterans.

The bearded strong man, who regularly competes in Scottish Highland Games events from his wheelchair, noticed a woeful lack of available sports and programming for adaptive athletes, specifically those with physical disabilities.

At competitions, Armor said he noticed cries of astonishment from crowds as he tossed the caber, a 175-pound wooden pole. When an athlete with full use of his legs threw the same pole, the applause was congratulatory, but not bewildered he could throw it.

“People were absolutely amazed I could do the events, but they would never question when an able-bodied person did them,” he said. “There’s an unintended bias — I don’t blame anyone for not realizing they’re doing these things, but we do need to decide as a people that we need to change.”

By searching around, he found there weren’t a lot of organizations and programs for adaptive athletes.

Depending on their conditions, some people have special nutritional concerns that could affect training, and many gyms aren’t set up to accommodate wheelchairs or people who have difficulty standing.

Through the new foundation, Armor hopes to recruit adaptive athletes from all over the country and help train them for all levels of competition.

Some of Gimp Style’s staff are local, like Eric Olle, a Johnson City biotechnology consultant, and Tim Swinehart, owner and chef at Buffalo Street Downtown Deli, who will be the organization’s nutritionist.

Others, like Cole Rogers, a martial artist and competitive shooter with arthrogryposis, which keeps him from fully extending many of his joints, are stationed elsewhere in the country.

Rogers is Gimp Style’s director of Adaptive MMA and Self Defense. He is also one of the organization’s seven athletes, and hopes to use Gimp Style support to travel to Belgium for a competition next year.

Aside from training and nutrition programs for adaptive athletes, Armor said he hopes to be able to give financial support from the donations the nonprofit receives.

Demonstrating his dedication to the (with hope) growing stable of athletes, he pledges to keep overhead costs for running the organization to at most 10 percent of the total donations the group receives.

An Army veteran, Armor also offers programming for disabled veterans, including hunting trips and other outings to show the potentially scarred servicemen positive interaction with firearms and interaction with others who may share their plight.

But the organization’s mission can’t be carried out without financial support.

Gimp Style’s office in the Bee Hive Building in downtown Johnson City was donated rent free through 2016 from the building’s owner, but donations are needed for other operations.

The organization takes PayPal donations on its website, gimpstyle.org, and has donation boxes at several downtown businesses. Armor said donations can also be designated to the group through Amazon Smile, a program that provides charities with a portion of the cost of online purchases on Amazon.com.

For more information, contact the organization at 888-666-8655.

