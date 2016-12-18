Happenings in your community

TOPS, or Take Off Pounds Sensibly is an affordable solution to weight loss.

The cost is $32 per year, which includes a magazine subscription to TOPS News and weekly weigh-ins. Also included are meetings with support and encouragement from a group of individuals who are looking to lose weight and improve their health.

Local chapters are available in Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, Elizabethton and surrounding areas.

TOPS is an international weight loss group formed in 1948 that now supports 170,000-plus members.

For more information, call Debby at 423-833-4783 or 800-932-8677, email at momxfive5@gamil.com or visit www.tops.org.

Church to host Christmas dinner

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport will host its annual Christmas Day dinner for anyone in the community wanting to enjoy a festive meal with others on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Turkey, dressing and all the trimmings will be provided by Holston Valley Medical Center, with home-baked desserts made by St. Paul’s parishioners.

The meal will be served from 3-5 p.m. in the church parish hall on the corner of Watauga Street and Ravine Road.

There is no charge to attend, and all are welcome.

For information, call 423-341-8110.

Center to be closed for floor refinishing

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, through Thursday, Jan. 5, for floor refinishing.

The center will re-open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, with regular programming; the gym will re-open Saturday, Jan. 7.

Call 423-434-5753 for more information.

ETSU seeks ‘class reunion agents’

Members of the East Tennessee State University Class of 1967 and Golden Fifties Club who are interested in serving as “class reunion agents” for the 2017 Spring Weekend are being sought by the ETSU National Alumni Association.

These agents will be asked to encourage their classmates to attend the spring reunion on May 5-6. Planning begins in January.

ETSU President Brian Noland will host the 1967 reunion class and Golden Fifties Club – comprised of ETSU alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago – during the Spring Weekend.

The weekend includes a brunch, tours of campus and Johnson City, a reception, induction of the newest members of the Golden Fifties Club, and recognition of both groups during the ETSU National Alumni Association Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting. In addition, new and returning Golden Fifties Club members will lead the Class of 2017 into the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center for the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony May 6.

For information on serving as a class reunion agent or more details on the upcoming spring reunion, contact the National Alumni Association at 423-439-4218 or alumni@etsu.edu.

Health center to offer programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will offer the following programs:

• “Chest Pain,” Wednesday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. The speaker is Doreen Lancaster, RN. Chest pain is not always caused by a heart problem. Learn about common causes of chest pain and when you need to seek medical attention.

* “Better Blood Pressure,” Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4-5 p.m., The speaker is Doreen Lancaster, RN. Learn simple ways to help get your blood pressure under control.

• “Asthma Basics,” Thursday, Dec, 22, 3-4 p.m. The speaker is Jeanne Clarke, RN. Join us to learn asthma basics, the importance of an asthma action plan and common asthma terminology.

Registration is required for all programs — call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Tribute to Women nominations accepted

YWCA Bristol is now accepting nominations for YW Tribute to Women, an awards program that recognizes outstanding women in the Tri-Cities region.

Women may be nominated by an organization, business, and community groups for this award in one of three categories: Nurture, Empower, and Transform. Candidates should be leaders who have experienced significant growth and/or achievement in their areas of expertise.

Judges residing in Tennessee and Virginia will select three recipients in each category, and these recipients will be honored at a banquet on Thursday, April 27.

Nomination forms are available online at www.ywcabristol.org and should be mailed to YWCA Bristol at 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620 or emailed to c_king@ywcabristol.org by Feb. 15. Forms are also available for pick-up at the YWCA front desk.

For more information on the banquet, contact Courtney King at c_king@ywcabristol.org or call 423-968-9444. For more information about sponsorships, email Katy Stigers at k_stigers@ywcabristol.org.

Storytelling Center gets $30,000 grant

The International Storytelling Center, home to the world-renowned National Storytelling Festival and Storytelling Live! Teller-in-Residence series, has been awarded two major grants: a $100,000 Humanities Access Matching Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and a $30,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The NEH Access Grant was awarded based on projects aimed to provide cultural programming to underserved groups in our region and across the nation. ISC will focus the funds on expanding outreach efforts to serving youth, communities of color and economically disadvantaged populations.

The NEA Art Works grant will directly support Storytelling Live!, a seasonal artist residency program with master artists representing a broad range of storytelling traditions from the United States and abroad. In addition to storytelling performances, the artists will offer workshops and present special programs intended to serve seniors and youth.

Both endowments are celebrating 50 years of supporting research and programming for the arts and humanities. As the National Storytelling Festival approaches its own 50th anniversary, the funds are expected to help celebrate the festival’s history by broadly publicizing the festival’s accomplishments over five decades.

To learn more about the center and its upcoming programming, visit www.storytellingcenter.net.