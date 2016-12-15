'Broken' kitten Merlin conjuring up heartfelt magic for downtown Johnson City merchants - VIDEO/PHOTOS

And they’re OK with that.

They just want to see the best outcome possible for the 3-month-old gray Maine Coon.

Just last week, Dixon — a downtown Johnson City merchant who owns and operates Keith Dixon Studios alongside Allen’s Faces By Ren at 308 S. Roan St. — was driving on Sinking Creek Road when he happened upon a frightful sight. It was a small animal Dixon initially believed to be an opossum or rabbit, hobbling too closely to the road.

With this creature’s sad-looking limp, Dixon’s heart wouldn’t allow him to leave it behind. He figured he could at least ease its obvious last few hours alive.

“I couldn’t not stop and help it,” Dixon said Thursday.

That’s when Dixon heard Merlin’s meow, consulted with Allen, and completely changed course on their three-cat home limit, adding the injured tyke to their lot.

Different from their other three cats, it was clear Merlin — so named because of his wizard-like look — was going to require quite a bit more than a touch of tender, loving care. He needed medical attention, and quickly.

“He’s the most fearless little broken thing,” Allen said. “But he can’t survive without help from humans.”

Even though they have two time-constricting businesses, they immediately sought help to diagnose exactly what was wrong with Merlin. After local animal hospitals did not give the kitten much of a positive diagnosis, Dixon and Allen went to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to consult with their highly trained veterinarians.

Since that first visit, they’ve been to Knoxville several more times to try to help their newest family member.

Along with researching the situation on their own, they’ve learned that Merlin had a fractured pelvis, which threw off the alignment of his hips and gave him severe nerve damage from his hips down. Along with his skeletal and nerve damage, he also has an ulcer around his midsection from constantly dragging his bottom across the ground, leaving a festering wound in his most tender areas.

It’s likely he was either in a much worse situation before Dixon found him, or that he had been abandoned because of his ailment, the couple surmises.

Merlin drags the back half of his body around, but it doesn’t stop his playfulness or dampen his normal kitten energy. Dixon and Allen are amazed at how well he climbs and whips around rooms, furniture and beds using the strength in his upper body.

Dixon, Allen and their vet team at UT want to see how much magic they can achieve with Merlin’s currently broken body.

As knowledgable and practiced as the UT veterinarians are, Merlin presents new challenges for his new owners.

For example, Dixon and Allen, for the conceivable future, will have to physically squeeze the urine and feces out of their little kitten every 24 to 48 hours because the ulcer blocks those passageways. It’s not a situation the couple ever imagined they’d be in, but their love for Merlin is unwavering.

“It’s possible that we have a lifetime of what we’re doing right now,” Allen said.

With ailments like Merlin’s, vets expect his life to be shortened to approximately six to eight years.

All the while, the downtown merchant duo will aid in Merlin’s physical therapy.

Merlin’s extra care and attention come with a large monetary cost. When Dixon and Allen began posting pictures and videos of the kitten on their Facebook pages, their friends and followers stepped up with offerings to help with vet expenses.

Even Merlin’s mini-diapers are more expensive than children’s diapers.

With an ever-growing social media presence — available on Instagram and soon to be Facebook — Merlin’s reach has already helped other cats and humans. Focusing on Merlin’s improvement pulled Allen out of a recent depression, and motivated others to hone in on positive endeavors during troubling times.

After a post “from” Merlin, asking for the adoption of another cat — one of Merlin’s “buddies” — the cat was adopted almost immediately.

Along with photos, video and updates on Merlin’s development, more adoptable pets can be found on the gray kitten’s page, along with ways to donate to his care. Traveling to Knoxville so frequently and expensive physical therapy sessions are taking a toll on the couple’s businesses, pulling their efforts from the makeup, bodypainting and photography that pays the bills.

Dixon and Allen put out a fine print calendar featuring Merlin. All 30 of the calendars in the first printing sold out very quickly, each for $75. A second edition will come out soon, and the duo is already taking orders. Dixon’s professional experience as an award-winning photographer lends quality to the fundraising calendars.

Merlin sometimes enjoys looking out of the window of the business into the downtown streets, where he’s drawn quite a bit of attention. Allen and Dixon said guests regularly pop in to say hello, take a selfie with him or make a donation for his care.

Allen thinks people have connected with Merlin’s recovery so much because it’s human nature to care for the helpless, and providing aid brings about special feelings.

“We need to feel like the stuff we do in life matters,” she said.

Many have asked if Dixon and Allen are prepared for such a challenging and expensive focus of their energy and dollars, and they don’t think twice about the answer: Their hearts won’t choose a different path.

“We’re both wired for nurturing,” Allen said. “Plus, he’s so cute and he’s so sweet.”

Some of the other cats in their family have loner tendencies, but Merlin isn’t like that at all.

He sleeps well through the night, the couple said, as long as he can stay between them, feeling their warmth and presence on both sides of him.

“He gets tucked in like a little kid,” Allen said. “This guy just lives to be loved,”

And as long as they see the continued improvement they’ve seen in the 10 days they’ve had him, they’ll continue with the highest hopes of a full recovery one day.

To check out some of Merlin’s day-to-day life and improvements, follow him on Instagram under the name “WizardCatMerlin”.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.