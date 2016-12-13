Santa has three more visits set for Carter County this week

Santa will be back at the library Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to visit with children who were not able to come to the library on Tuesday.

His next stop will be on Friday at the Elizabethton Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only will Santa’s friends get the chance to visit with him, but they will enjoy several other treats, like inflatable rides set up in the gymnasium.

Santa will reverse tradition by providing milk and cookies for the boys and girls. The milk and cookies are being donated by Bojangles of Elizabethton.

While they enjoy their snack, the children can gather around Santa as he reads a favorite story to them. Children may stay after the story is read for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him what they want for Christmas. There will be no professional photographer present, but parents should feel free to take their own pictures of their children with Santa.

For more information, call 547-6441.

On Saturday, Santa moves to the campground at Roan Mountain State Park for Christmas in the Park. James Tinch, the park’s manager, said this is the first time the event has been held.

“This is the way our Halloween event got started and it has become very popular,” he said.

Campers are invited to show off their Christmas spirit by decorating their campsite for a community tour. In addition to Santa, there will be hot cocoa, cookies, caroling and more.

To book a campsite go to goo.gl/AWpkhb.

