How the Grinch stole downtown Johnson City - PHOTOS

The Grinch, and his fellow Dr. Seuss peers, can be seen on the windows of many downtown Johnson City businesses. Two area artists — Kevin Layne and Mary Minor — are the ones who helped proliferate the Grinch’s green-handed grip on Johnson City.

Their work was sought by these businesses to add a more inviting holiday atmosphere for customers and visitors of downtown Johnson City and also to work in line with the Whoville theme recently set by the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.

Dianna Cantler, a member of the Washington County Economic Development Council who frequently works to promote downtown and its merchants, explained the good it would do for businesses to put that nasty old Grinch on their windows.

“The idea was one of those things we talked about when we were meeting in December, brainstorming things that merchants and property owners could do to give people extra reasons to come downtown,” Cantler said. “We thought that encouraging them to paint their windows helps draw attention to their business.”

Layne, who’s the production manager of Volunteer Flag and Safety, took a meager commission to paint the windows of many of his peer’s businesses, catering to each of their individual styles.

“I have a blast with it,” Layne said. “I’m really proud. I put a little more time into it than I maybe should have.”

For The Rugged Lab, Layne worked in their black lab Lulu into the window painting, as a mischievous Grinch saws away the base of a work table. Across the street, at Select Seven Credit Union, Layne’s signature is on the bottom of a wintery landscape that has directional signs pointing to neighboring businesses. The Grinch also helps organize decorations on Artisans Village’s windows and a portrayal of the Grinch painting himself is presented on Dos Gatos’ Coffee Bar’s window.

Of course, some of Layne’s favorite work can be found on the windows of his own business, which has three different Whoville scenes.

On the other side of downtown, you can find Minor’s work. She put Grinches on the windows of The River, Uncle Sam’s Pawn and Liquidation Center, Numan’s Cafe and Sports Bar and Johnson City Brewing Company.

Having recently been homeless in downtown Johnson City, Minor acknowledges her ability to rise from the lowest points to the highest, all with the help of the downtown community to help.

She acknowledges Teri Dosher at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room for letting her play her music in front of the business without any problems, the people at the Johnson City Farmers Market for letting her play that venue and Cantler for helping her link with business owners to make a little money while painting Whoville scenes on their windows.

Kat Latham, one of the Johnson City Brewing Company’s owners, joined Minor in being most proud of the artist’s work on the brewery’s windows.

“Mary more than earned any all that she received from us and the other downtown businesses,” Latham said. “We are super excited to continue having her back to paint our windows for various holidays; she's extremely talented and we were fortunate to have been referred to her.”

Minor said the Lathams’ kindness was big in her ability to share her art with downtown’s frequenters.

During the Christmas Parade, Minor watched from afar, as a little girl snapped a photo in front of her work, nearly bringing tears to Minor’s eyes.

“It made my heart light,” Minor said about the little girl, and watching people appreciate her painting. “The world makes sense.”

She, Layne and Cantler said they hope people will both go and check out the artwork and go into the downtown businesses that have a lot to offer this time of year.

