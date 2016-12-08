Tri-Cities Moms Demand Action to hold Newtown Commemorative Gathering Saturday

The Newtown Commemorative Gathering will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, with organizers also honoring the 91 Americans who organizers say are killed by senseless gun violence every day. Memorial Park Community Center is a city government building that does not allow firearms.

Vicki Powers, a volunteer with the organization, said the event is part of a nationwide effort to move toward what they consider to be sensible gun laws.

“At this event, we want to honor gun violence victims and survivors and bring awareness to the gun violence problem,” Powers said. “We will be working hard this year to fight against anticipated efforts to expand last year's faculty carry law to also allow students to carry guns on college campuses, and also to prevent loaded guns from being carried in other sensitive public places and promote safe and responsible gun-storage practices.”

With approximately 100 active members, the Tri-Cities chapter is comprised of men and women, many of whom are not parents but are supporters of the group’s mission. Powers said they have a diverse cross-section of society that spans various ethnic backgrounds and professions, all with the same goal of reducing gun violence in Tennessee and beyond.

She emphasized the group’s respect for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in a pursuit to accomplish their goals.

“We all have the power to affect change in our communities, and leave them safe for generations to come,” Powers said. “Respecting and honoring the Second Amendment means we should also make sure guns are not accessed by dangerous individuals, nor pushed into sensitive places like schools. Together we can uphold Tennessee's long and proud legacy of responsible gun ownership.”

For more information about the organization, Powers said www.momsdemandaction.org is the place to go.

