Golf Course Acres to hold 38th Annual Christmas luminaries.

The 38th Annual “Lights for Jesus” will be held this coming Saturday, December 10, with 150 homes joining together to light up the neighborhood with 6,000 luminaries lining the streets from West G Street to Armour Drive.

Although the lights on a dark night are beautiful, the luminaries are really simple. Neighbors prepare the luminaries that line their property by placing a 10-hour votive candle in a white paper bag that has been filled with 2 inches of white sand. Neighbors pitch in to help each other.

With so many homes participating, it takes organization for everything to come together. After doing it for the past 37 years, the neighborhoods are certainly organized. There are 10 block coordinators who work diligently to distribute the candles and make sure everyone on the block knows when it is time for the display.

The tradition began when Becky Magill started the Golf Course Acres Bible Club back in the 1970s. At first, the club had 30 children, but neighborhood children began inviting their friends to attend. They also took on a club project to hold a special event for Jesus.

The club soon settled on luminaries to light up the neighborhood. The result was spectacular and it quickly became a neighborhood tradition.

In addition to setting out the luminaries in front of the their homes on the designated night, the neighbors are also asked to pray for God’s protection of the community, the nation, the military and their families.

The residents of Golf Course Acres hope everyone will pay a visit on Dec. 10 to see their work. The luminaries will be lit at 5:30 p.m. and will burn until 11 p.m. Visitors can access Golf Course Acres by going to the western end of G Street, behind the Grindstaff and Mullins car dealerships. Turn onto Sabine Street and follow the procession.

“We hope the people who drive through the neighborhood will know that this celebration is all for Jesus and to celebrate His birthday. May it bring glory to our father and his son,” Golf Course Acres resident Pat Sweeney said.