Carter County to host several Christmas events in next two weeks

These include the 38th Annual “Lights for Jesus” Luminaries in Golf Course Acres, which is described in detail on this page.

Another event scheduled for this weekend is performances of “A Taste of the Nutcracker” by the East Tennessee Ballet and Academy. The performances will be held at the Gregory Center on Blowers Road at Milligan College on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

The East Tennessee Youth Ballet and Academy is a classical ballet school with a focus on technique and artistry. This weekend’s performance follows Clara's adventures, beginning with a Christmas Eve party, the battle between her beloved Nutcracker and the Rat King, a snowstorm and a journey to the Land of the Sweets, where Clara is entertained by characters from around the world.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, the East Tennessee Ballet and Academy by calling 512-1722, and at the box office, which will be open a half hour prior to each performance.

Santa Claus has three visits scheduled for Elizabethton during the week before Christmas. He will be at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library during the regular storytelling times at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. For more information, call 423-547-6360.

But Santa’s biggest visit to Elizabethton since the parade will be Friday, Dec. 16, at the Elizabethton Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa’s friends can enjoy inflatable rides in the gym from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Then, Santa will reverse tradition by giving milk and cookies to all the boys and girls. The milk and cookies are being donated by Bojangles of Elizabethton.

While they enjoy their snack, the children can gather around Santa as he reads a favorite story to them. Children may stay after the story is read for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him what they want for Christmas. There will be no professional photographer present, but parents should feel free to take their own pictures of their children with Santa.

For more information, call 547-6441.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, Santa moves to the campground at Roan Mountain State Park for Christmas in the Park. James Tinch, the park’s manager, said this is the first time the event has been held. “This is the way our Halloween event got started and it has become very popular.”

Campers are invited to show off their Christmas spirit by decorating their campsite for a community tour. In addition to Santa, there will be hot cocoa, cookies, caroling and more.

Tinch said there were still plenty of campsites available as of Tuesday afternoon. To book a campsite go to https://tnstateparks.itinio.com/roan-mountain?_ga=1.78319441.41679279.1479233568.