Johnson City Community Theatre's holiday show a learning experience for young cast

The play is adapted from the classic holiday book by the same name. In it, six delinquent Herdman children, Imogene, Claude, Ralph, Leroy, Ollie and Gladys, are transformed from misunderstood bullies into community darlings through an unconventional church production of the Christmas story.

Directors Peggy Russell and Sabra Hayden worked with the cast of mostly children for weeks, and are now nearing the Dec. 15 debut at the community theater.

“I was in a play (at the JCCT) this summer, and I was talking with the president of the board, and he said they don’t do a lot for children,” Russell said. “I opened my mouth and told him there’s a cute little Christmas play called ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ and I volunteered to direct it. He took it to the board, and here we are.”

A teacher at Sullivan East High School with previous experience with younger students at Saint Anne Catholic School in Bristol, Russell said she’s right at home leading rehearsals for students ranging from 5 years old to high school and college ages.

“They’re amazing,” she said. “With all the things I have going on, I’m exhausted by the time I get to rehearsals, but as tired as I am, these kids energize me and give me the energy to go on and do what I need to do.”

Russell said she approaches directing as a learning experience, and tries to teach the young cast theater terms along with their lines.

Hayden, her co-director, said the production is a renewed push by the JCCT to provide children’s programming.

Starting in 2017, Barter Theatre’s Youth Academy staff will hold regular children’s workshops on the community theater’s stage. JCCT staff plan to supplement the schedule with some workshops of their own, teaching acting and production skills.

“This is the future of our theater,” Hayden said. “Some of the children in this play, or who come to the workshops, could fall in love with it, and they’ll end up coming back to our theater again.”

Even if the children don’t take up acting, both women said even participating in one production will likely give children more confidence and better public-speaking skills.

Though many show biz professionals often lament the frustrations of working with children and animals, these directors said it’s been one of their most rewarding stage experiences.

“Children are going to be children,” Hayden said. “It takes somebody who has a special kind of patience to work with them, but you just have to understand they’re not going to be the same as adults.”

Russell, whose granddaughter is a cast member, said several of the play’s other actors and crew are family. Some child actors are siblings, one mother-and-son duo will be on stage together, and the stage manager’s daughter is in the play.

“There’s definitely a family connection to this play,” Russell said. “Some of the theater’s regular actors have children in this production.”

Hayden said the theme of the play, centered on a group of bullies who turn out to be acting out because their family doesn’t have much money, is a positive message for both the young actors and the audience.

“It’s such a wonderful and heartfelt story,” she said. “So many of the parents of the kids have come up to us and told us how they used to read the book as a kid and how much they loved it.”

The production will run on Dec. 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be reserved by calling the theater at 423-926-2542 or by visiting the theater’s website, www.jcct.info.

