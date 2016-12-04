Friends of Sycamore Shoals holds annual membership meeting

At the meeting, the membership was presented with the slate of Friends group officers and board members for 2017 in addition to revised, updated bylaws to govern the association and the proposed budget for the coming year. After the organization’s business was concluded, the participants enjoyed a buffet meal, fellowship and musical entertainment by Kryss Dula and Friends.

The membership elected Mike Barnett as president, John Parrish as vice president, John Kubenka, treasurer, Andy Hall, executive secretary and Mark Braswell as corresponding secretary.

The following board members are serving elected terms: Gwen Creek, Donna Horowitz, Mark Ramsey, Tony DeVault, Kryss Dula and David Oaks. Leslie Brockley, Robert Acuff and David Doan were elected to serve on the board beginning in 2017.

Historian Mary Jane Kennedy, Militia Commander Chad Bogart, Seamstress Donna Horowitz and Jennifer Bauer, Park Representative, continue in their leadership roles. The revised bylaws were adopted and the proposed budget for 2017 was approved.

Liberty! the official outdoor drama of Tennessee, is the principal project of the Friends group although in the past year, the group also initiated the creation of a personalized Tennessee auto license plate, the Gadsden Flag, to honor American history and Tennessee’s contribution to that history.

Hundreds of Friends group members are involved in the production of Liberty! in roles as actors, lighting and sound production, stage crew, publicity and event volunteers every year. 2017 will be the 39th year of the Liberty! drama, which takes place in July. The Gadsden license plate can be ordered from the state of Tennessee.

The Washington County Militia, Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps and volunteers from the East Tennessee Master Gardeners are also a huge part of Friends of Sycamore Shoals.

Jennifer Bauer, park director, thanked group members and volunteers for all they accomplished to make the park’s operation successful every year. Members were given information about the “Wreaths Across America” project that places holiday wreaths on veterans’ graves nationwide.

Also, Jackie Fischer, park manager at the Davey Crockett Birthplace State Park, brought the members up to date on improvements occurring at that site. It was announced that Treasurer John Kubenka will serve as treasurer of the statewide Friends of Tennessee State Parks organization in 2017.

The Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is a 501(c)(3) organization incorporated in Tennessee. Donations to the FSSSHP are deductible and help continue the extensive support provided to the operation of the park, in Elizabethton.

Follow the organization on Facebook or learn more at www.friendsofsycamoreshoalsstatehistoricpark.com.