Daughters of the American Revolution
DAR presents Washington poster
Dec 3, 2016 at 9:40 PM
Claire Oldham, regent of the Ann Robertson Chapter of the DAR, along with fellow members Kay Millsaps, who is in period dress, and Sandra Kyte presented a poster of George Washington to the South Side Elementary School during the Veterans' Day ceremony Nov. 11. The chapter also gave a poster to all Johnson City elementary schools along with Ashley Academy and St. Mary’s School, totaling 10 in all.