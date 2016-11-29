Downtown Johnson City prepares for week of Christmas events, sales and celebrations

The Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association has approximately one week of festivities and fun planned with partnering organizations, which members hope will draw more potential customers to their businesses.

On Tuesday morning, a “Downtown in December” press conference was held at the Pavilion at Founders Park, in which members of the Johnson City Commission, Blue Plum Organization, the Merchants Association, Johnson City Development Authority and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce went through a list of some of the upcoming events.

City Commissioner Jenny Brock kicked things off with a thought on the city’s past, all while Johnson City Public Works crews assembled a new 26-foot artificial Christmas tree over her shoulder. The tree will be a focal point of the downtown Johnson City celebrations ahead.

“Yesterday, there was an article in the Johnson City Press by Bob Cox, and it was so timely, because he reminded us that in 1957, Johnson City was known as ‘The Christmas Town,’ ” she said. “Isn't that great? Johnson City, ‘The Christmas Town.’ I think that's very descriptive of what we're trying to achieve again. Johnson City as a Christmas town, as we kick off this most wonderful and beloved and cherished season.”

Brock said the groups assembled to make the holiday events come together all have the sole mission to “enrich our community's holiday experience.”

Brock, the JCDA’s Dianna Cantler, the Blue Plum Organization’s president Shannon Castillo and JCDMA president Travis Woodall all spoke about what’s to come.

On Dec. 2, there will be a 6 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting at the plaza on Buffalo Street. The Indian Trail Intermediate School chorus, along with Mayor Clayton Stout, Santa and the Grinch will lead the lighting.

Friday night will also be the first day of the two-day catered Insta-Crafty shopping experience that will feature the work of local artists and crafters, all available for purchase for holiday presents. These two will be part of a First Friday event for downtown Johnson City and the kickoff day for the downtown merchants’ “Shop Downtown, Shop Local” push, which runs through Dec. 10.

This has downtown merchants opening their businesses for extended hours and offering a look at specialty merchandise that’s available.

On Dec. 3, the Christmas Parade will be the biggest show in town, starting at 11:30 a.m., with floats traveling down West Walnut Street from East Tennessee State University, to Buffalo Street, with a right-hand turn down Main Street to Colonial Way. After a left on State of Franklin Road, it will end on Legion Street. Grand marshals for this event are Cindy Lou Who and The Grinch. This event is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

For the two hours following the parade, Santa will be at downtown’s Holidays store, at 308 E. Main St., where pictures can be taken.

Also following the parade, there will be a Whoville Village in the Pavilion at Founders Park. Running from 1-3 p.m., this event will feature kids activities, a DJ dance party, storytelling, crafts, games and more. The Grinch will be on hand to take photos with the kids, as well as other mascots and furry friends. While the downtown restaurants will be open for the entirety of most of these events, there will also be food trucks on hand to sling grub at the Whoville Village.

A Prohibition for the Paws ticketed benefit will also be taking place that day, with the proceeds going to the Washington County Animal Shelter. This 1920s-era party will be $60 for a single ticket or $100 for a pair. Prohibition-styled cocktails and 1920s-style brew will be served, as well as hors d’oeuvres and live music from Big Band Theory.

There will be a silent acution and more, with the entire event sponsored by the Tennessee Hills Distillery. It begins at 8 p.m. in the Venue in the King Centre.

On Dec. 6, there will be Downtown Loft Tours to highlight some of the housing downtown Johnson City has to offer. These will be self-guided, and anyone interested in checking it out can go to the lobby of the King Centre from 5-8 p.m.

A Holiday Stroll will take place on Dec. 8 through the evening, with several downtown merchants opened late and offering snacks and drinks. Organizers are calling it a special night of shopping that can be enjoyed by couples or by making it a “girls’ night” to buy for respective spouses.

To learn more about these downtown events, go to www.downtownjc.org.

