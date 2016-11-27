Wreaths Across America set for Mountain Home National Cemetery

It’s the annual Wreaths Across America wreath-laying event to honor and remember veterans — including each branch of the military, Merchant Marines, prisoners of war and those still missing in action. The Civil Air Patrol, veterans service organizations and other volunteers are coordinating the event.

The two-day event will begin at 6 a.m. Dec. 16 with the All Call Roll Call where the names of ­all veterans buried at the cemetery will be read aloud. On Dec. 17, a noon ceremony will take place at the cemetery to honor those veterans and a wreath laying will follow.

Volunteers are still needed for the All Call Roll Call. Anyone available to participate in that can contact Cory Siffring at csiffring5421@gmail.com. Provide your name, phone number and the preferred time to volunteer.

Wreaths Across American began in 2006 by the Worcester Wreath Co., after the organization began donating holiday wreaths in tribute to veterans laid to rest at the VA’s national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries. The company has donated wreaths for gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery since 1992.

For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.