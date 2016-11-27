Meet Your Neighbor: Saving one cat at a time

“I went to school and got a degree in English, which isn’t very useful,” Maiden said recently. “I worked at a nonprofit for 11 years and burned out and decided I need do something different.”

Maiden turned her love of cats, and horror at the high rate of euthanasia in local shelters, into doing her part to reduce the number of feral and stray cats in a more conscious way.

“All my life I’ve loved cats ... I had seen the number of euthanasia rates that Washington County Animal Shelter had. I couldn’t believe how high they were ... in the high 80 percent range of animals were euthanized. I was just horrified,” she said.

After having conversations with animal shelter staff, and seeing what was happening with feral and homeless cats in the community, she saw just how many there were.

“I saw there were a lot of feral cats, homeless cats ... for whatever reasons they were no longer in a home,” and came to the conclusion that if feral cats were spayed or neutered, the number of cats living in the wild, and therefore the number of animals being euthanized, could be reduced.”

Maiden began feeding her first feral cat colony a few years ago

“There were 17 cats ... I started doing — out of my own pocket — spaying and neutering,” she said, but soon realized that wouldn’t be an effective way to help solve the problem.

That’s when she decided to open her own nonprofit organization designated to trap-neuter-release, more commonly called TNR, feral cats living in Washington County. And that’s the primary goal of Operation: Johnson Kitty.

“In 2013 I was feeding the colony every day,” Maiden said. In addition to feeding, spaying and neutering the cats, Maiden also began building shelters for the cats.

“There are things you can do for feral cats to keep them warm and dry in the winter and spring,” by cutting a hole in a cooler so they go in and their body heats up the interior.

“We have shelters in several locations,” Maiden said. “We have to not say where the colonies are to protect the cats. They tend to be hidden ... they don’t want to draw attention to themselves.”

Maiden said she has taken a different approach to the feral cat population than others who trap and euthanize. To Maiden, that’s not an option when the cat is healthy or has a treatable illness.

“If an animal has an upper respiratory infection , that’s treatable,” she said. But trap and euthanasia, “that’s killing. When we do euthanasia, that’s mercy.”

Maiden said removing feral cats isn’t a solution because other cats will take their place.

“It’s their home. I don’t know why it would be wrong to return them to their home,” she said. “These cats are truly working cats. A lot of times, you have a choice — do you want cats or do you wants rats, mice or snakes,” she said.

Local businesses — especially restaurants — can reduce rats and mice with the mere presence of cats around outside the establishment.

“Cats don’t even have to kill. Rats and mice will go somewhere else. We found trap, neuter, return gives them a healthy chance at life. They're no longer producing, no longer marking, no longer fighting,” Maiden said.

The mission statement on the organization’s website, www.operationjohnsonkitty.org, describes it as a “nonprofit organization that spays/neuters and vaccinates cats, and empowers the community to advocate for every cat’s right to be safe, healthy and valued.”

When possible, Maiden said she will place adoptable cats in forever homes, but in the world of feral and homeless cats, that is a rarity.

“In 2014, when I became an nonprofit officially, I did 75 cats ... only two were adoptable,” she said. In 2015, there were 122 neuter/spays and four of those were adoptable. So far in 2016, Maiden has had 147 TNR cats with only three adoptable ones.

Maiden is always careful to take feral cats back to the exact spot where she trapped them, and to keep up with which cats have been spayed and neutered, the vet will tip the left ear.

“We’re going to get those numbers of euthanasia down,” she said in a determined tone.

People who feed feral cat colonies are often leery of Maiden’s intentions, but once they realize she returns cats to their home area, they’re more willing to let her in.

“The biggest concern for feeders is I’m going to trap them, take them and kill them. Once they understand that I’m going to return them,” they’re OK with Maiden’s work.

There are times when Maiden will relocate feral cats, but only if the cats are in a dangerous location or if someone wants cats on their property to reduce a rodent population.

“Sometimes people will contact us because they either have a farm or barn and want a working cat,” she said. “So if there are feral cats in an unsafe location, we can transport them to the barn. There is a process we have to do because we have to mess up a cat’s GPS,” she said, adding that 80 percent of relocated cats will go back to their original location.

“We take them to the new location and put them in a place where they can’t roam for three weeks. We give them food, water, litter ... it has to be a minimum of three weeks. During that time they realize they're getting food in the new location,” and tend to say.

“If we can reduce those euthanasia rates, I think that’s a good thing,” Maiden said. “I love cats and I want to make a difference in their lives. I’ve seen that having them neutered and spayed and returning them to their location, they are happy. They’re laying in the sun, living happy lives and playing with one another.”

“I feel like i’m making a difference in their lives … just let them be cats,” she said.

More information about Operation: Johnson Kitty is available at www.operationjohnsonkitty.org or on the Facebook page, Operation: Johnson Kitty.