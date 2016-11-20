Happenings in your community

“Table Trick Science” will open Tuesday, Nov. 22, and close Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St.

Bring flair and fun to your holiday meals with experiments. First, try your hand at the good ol' tablecloth trick, but without the fine china. Play a tune with singing water glasses, watch the soda can shakeup and more.

The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

For more information, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

Holiday Faire & Charitea set

A Holiday Faire & Charitea to benefit the Johnson City Schools' Homeless Children's Education Program will be sponsored by the Johnson City Woman's Club.

Ladies from the public are invited to this event, held from 2-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at The Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.

The event will feature artisans with a variety of goods for sale. There will also be a tea-style buffet of refreshments. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact any JCWC member or Donna Jacobson at 423-391-4333 or jacobsondonna@yahoo.com.

ETSU faculty to discuss election

East Tennessee State University will host a faculty panel discussion titled “2016 Presidential Election In Review … and Looking Ahead,” on Monday, Nov. 21, from 6-7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

In the free public event, faculty panelists will dissect the 2016 presidential election and its significance in the nation’s history as well as look ahead in terms of what a Donald Trump presidency could look like and how future presidential elections could be impacted by the 2016 election.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Andrew Battista, associate professor and chair of ETSU’s Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Administration.

In addition to Battista, other panelists include Dr. Colin Glennon, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Administration; Dr. Michele Crumley, associate professor in the Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Administration; and Dr. Daryl Carter, associate professor in the Department of History.

For more information, call 423-439-4317.

Globetrotters tickets on sale now

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $28.50 and are on sale now at www.johnsoncitytn.org/freedomhall, harlemglobetrotters.com or the Freedom Hall Civic Center box office.

Essential oils program set

The Jonesborough Library will host a program on essential oils on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.

April Brown will cover basic questions on what essential oils are, how they have been used in the past and how they are useful now. You will learn three ways to apply them, along with how much and how often. Also presented will be what types of oils are used to support different issues, both physically, and emotionally.

Brown has been a licensed Massage Therapist for over 10 years, and uses essential oils for both her business and for personal use.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is suggested, but not required. For more information or to register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

Anime Night programs set at libraries

The Washington County libraries will host Anime Night teen programs, with the Gray Library’s set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m., and the Jonesborough Library’s set for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The night will begin with a costume contest, followed by a craft, photo ops and themed refreshments.

This program is free and open to all local teens, grades 6 to 12, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the Gray Library at 423-477-1550 or the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

Travel Sign-Up Day set at center

Senior Services will hold a Travel Sign-Up Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon in the Gathering Room at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

The following trips are planned for 2017: New Orleans – March 19-25 (Sunday-Saturday), $735 per person, double occupancy; Chicago – May 21-27 (Sunday-Saturday), $714 per person, double occupancy; Myrtle Beach – Oct. 2-6 (Monday-Friday), $605 per person, double occupancy; Miami and Key West – Nov. 11-17 (Saturday-Friday), $739 per person, double occupancy.

Travel team volunteers will be on hand to assist with registration and provide detailed information on each trip; door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes. Anyone who registers for a 2017 motor coach trip and pays their deposit by Dec. 12 will be entered to win cash prizes.

Registrations will be handled by Clark Family Tours. Registration forms and envelopes are available at the Senior Services reception desk.

The next JCSC Seniors on the Go meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12. For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Center to hold craft class

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a Holiday Winter Craft from 3-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 14. Participants ages 6 and older will create Christmas ornaments. This is a free program, and all materials will be provided.

Register in person at the center, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Golf Advisory Board members sought

The Johnson City Commission will be considering two appointments to the city Golf Advisory Board.

This board meets on a quarterly basis, as needed, and is charged with recommending procedures regarding the promotion and development of golf facilities to the city manager. The duties of the board are advisory rather than policy-making. Each term is three years.

Potential appointees should be interested in community affairs and be a resident of the city. Interested citizens may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards; may pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.; or may call 423-434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed.

The deadline for submitting an application is Dec. 16. Applications are kept on file for current year only. For more information, call Jim Hughes at 423-483-5838.

Brass students, faculty to perform

The brass students and faculty of East Tennessee State University will perform Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mathes Hall auditorium.

Various student brass chamber ensembles from the ETSU Department of Music will include brass quintets, a trombone trio, a horn quartet and euphonium/tuba quartets. These students have been coached by Stephanie Frye, Sean Donovan and Arthur Haecker.

These instructors will also perform as the ETSU Faculty Brass Ensemble, with Frye on tuba, Donovan on horn and Haecker on trombone.

Celebrity bagging event set at Food City

United Way is teaming with Food City to host the 10th-annual Celebrity Bagging Event in support of its annual fundraising campaign.

The event includes Food City locations in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Gray, Elizabethton and Piney Flats and is set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Local celebrities from throughout the region have volunteered their time and talents to bag groceries at the participating Food City locations.

Shoppers who wish to do so can make a contribution to the United Way at the checkouts, via collection containers or they can elect to have their contribution added to their grocery total.

All donations will benefit area United Way Campaigns.

TRACES program seeks participants

All children need a loving family and a place to learn and grow but some face being removed from home, perhaps leaving belongings and family behind. You can help by becoming a TRACES foster or adoptive family who has helped more than 1,200 children with out-of-home placement because of abuse or neglect.

TRACES offers specialized training to qualified foster parents and adoptive parents with raising a special child or teen up to age 18 years old that are in state's custody due to abuse or neglect and those who have behavioral or emotional problems.

The program, serving the region since 1992, offers an extensive network of training and 24/7 support for foster parents who are willing to make a difference in the life of a child.

Becoming a foster parent means making a commitment to a child that you will be there for them until they are able to return to a parent, a relative, become independent or be adopted.

Call the TRACES staff at 423-224-1043 for more information.

City library offering youth programs

The Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., will offer a Christmas craft program for preschoolers ages 2 to 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Jones Meeting Room.

Drop in any time between 11:00 a.m.-noon to make a couple of tree ornaments to take home and one to help decorate the Youth Services Christmas tree.

Registration is encouraged so the library staff can prepare enough supplies for the children.

Also teens ages 12-18 years old are invited to play board games, card games, Wii and Xbox One on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Teens are encouraged to bring their favorite board games and card games.

This event is free and open to all teens. No registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information on this program or to register for the craft program.