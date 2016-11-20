Book Lovers Warehouse: Keeping the printed word alive in Johnson City

It may not quite be the famed Library of Alexandria, which claimed an estimated 400,000 ancient papyrus scrolls before its destruction, but it’s close.

Tucked away in a shopping center in a space that previously contained a dollar store, the business houses 300,000 titles, and anywhere from 10 to 40 boxes of books come through the door every day.

“It’s a good place to come if you keep an open mind,” he said, ambling through the history section on the way to large-print fiction. “You have to say ‘I might like a mystery or science-fiction,’ then you’ll look around and find something you like.”

Coletti, 74, opened the shop more than a decade ago. He previously drove a truck and dealed in antiques, and found the discount book sections in antique stores irresistible.

He’d buy a few boxes of books here, scrounge a few hundred out of a dumpster there, and, “before I knew it, I had 10,000 books.”

With the support of his wife, Mary Lou, Coletti rented a flea market booth to pass off some of the collected tomes, but only ended up with more.

One day, he came across the empty storefront at 3302 W. Market St., with a “For Rent” sign in the window.

Thinking he’d only need a fraction of the empty space, Coletti asked the building’s owner if he would divide it up, but the owner instead offered him a deal on rent to keep from having to build walls, bathrooms and new entrances and exits.

Now, the Book Lovers Warehouse fills all the available floor space, and, because of Coletti’s fairly liberal trade-in policy and an arrangement with the Johnson City Public Library to take the remainders of its fundraiser book sales, more books keep coming.

A few years ago, Coletti happened across a pair of entrepreneurs he calls the Smith brothers, who had amassed a Walnut Street warehouse full of books, but were looking to get out of the printed word game. He bought the warehouse, and built a 2,000-square-foot storage facility behind his house to contain them to avoid paying rent on the building.

Out of those titles, Coletti, his wife and one part-time employee runs medium-sized book seller on Amazon.com.

“We’re going enough business to stay here a few more years, and we get to be in here with all this neat stuff,” he said.

On the same day last week, Coletti said he sold two books online: a biography of Hillary Clinton and a book titled “How to move to Canada.”

He’s not sure if the purchases were related — they didn’t go to the same buyer — but it’s the chuckles like that the daily business brings him that keeps him going.

“I learn something new every day,” he said. “I don’t work in the store every single day, so sometimes, someone brings a book up to the register that I’ve never seen before. It seems like they multiply overnight.”

The top selling genre, according to store employees, is romance, followed by mystery and science fiction. The least visited section is diet and health.

A few years ago, when the “Twilight” book and movie series were wildly popular, the Book Lovers Warehouse created a “Paranormal Romance” section. Coletti said it’s still popular today with young women customers.

Coletti said he personally prefers mystery novels and true crime books, but running the businesses and managing home life has left him without much time to read.

“It’s a fun store,” he said. “It keeps me busy, but it’s fun.”