Scouting for Food collection to wrap up

Bags should be filled with non-perishable food and left on porches of homes in the collection area before 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Scouts will pick up the bags and deliver them to local food pantries.

Residents can also deliver the bags to their local Food City, where they will be picked up before Thanksgiving. All food collected will stay in the local area to assist those in need.

Food City will also have pre-packaged food bags for sale. Patrons may purchase these and leave them at Food City for pickup.

The BSA has performed this service for over 20 years, with more than 1 million cans of food being distributed to local assistance agencies.