Happenings in your community

Two one-act comic operas will be presented together by the East Tennessee State University Opera Theatre this weekend.

These operas, which promise eccentric stories, song and lots of laughs, include “ ‘R.S.V.P.’ or a musicale at Mr. Cauliflower’s” by Jacques Offenbach and “Gallantry: A Soap Opera” by Douglas Moore.

Performances will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Mathes Hall auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students.

For more information, call the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

Ten Thousand Villages Sale set for weekend

ELIZABETHTON — The Peacemaking Committee of First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., will host its annual Ten Thousand Villages Sale on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.

The sale will be conducted on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit program of the Mennonite Central Committee that provides fair income to Third World Communities by marketing their handicrafts and telling their stories in North America. The income helps artisans pay for food, education, health care and housing. All proceeds from the sale go back to Ten Thousand Villages.

The sale offers and opportunity to purchase high quality, handmade gifts, often from reclaimed resources or sustainably harvested resources, rather than mass-produced products.

For information visit the Peacemaking Page of www.FPCelizabethton.org or call the church 423-543-7737.