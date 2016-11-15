Help clean up Johnson City this Saturday

But some members of the community have had enough and plan to do something about it.

Courtney Andrews has organized a Saturday morning event, “Clean-it-up Johnson City,” where she’ll be joined by friends and other environmental and community-focused people to clean up trash that collects along South Roan Street outside downtown Johnson City.

At 8 a.m., the cleanup will begin at the Walgreen’s location at the corner of South Roan Street and University Parkway. For two hours, Andrews and her team will work their way back toward downtown, clearing all the trash they can along that route.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Andrews said. “With 10 to 15 people, it would take us no time to clean this up.”

Andrews will supply the coffee, gloves and trash bags, and hopes she can get quite a large pile of people to help with the cause.

Even just a few minutes from each person, she said could make a huge difference in beautification and the way people look at their city: If people who might discard a piece of waste improperly see a group of people putting effort into cleaning up after them, they might be inspired to help or at least analyze their disposal techniques.

As a runner, Andrews said she sees Johnson City from a street level that often exposes areas of concern when it comes to trash. The city does a pretty good job of keeping these bad areas cleaned up, but it’s too hard to keep up with littering.

This Saturday’s event, Andrews said, might be the first of many events like this, where people can band together and clean up trouble spots in Johnson City and, perhaps, across the other Tri-Cities. If there’s a particular area of concern, the event’s organizer is up to suggestions as to where the group might head next.

Andrews pitches the event as a way to be social and active, all while cleaning up Johnson City.

“It’s just spending a little bit of your time with a bunch of people who care about the same stuff as you, doing something that can make our city more beautiful,” she said.

