Community briefs

Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., will offer a Thanksgiving décor basket class for ages 6-10 Friday, Nov. 18, from 3:45-5:30 p.m.

Participants will create a unique handmade centerpiece.

Cost is $5 per person.

Register in person at Princeton Arts Center or call 423-283-5800.

ETSU to present Shakespearean tragedy ‘Othello’

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Communication and Performance will present William Shakespeare’s tragic drama “Othello” Nov. 17-20 at the Bud Frank Theatre.

Performances will be held Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission and can be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2gevUtm or calling 423-439-6524.