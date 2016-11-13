Woodridge’s Willow Unit benefits from Dragon Boat funds

Woodridge provides mental health and chemical dependency services for adults, adolescents and children. The Willow Unit, a 12-bed behavioral inpatient unit for patients ages 6-18, used funding from the Mountain States Foundation’s festival to provide the pediatric area with new furniture, enhanced lighting, uplifting artwork and an improved work flow. The improvements are now complete.

“The unit is amazing,” said Dixie Waye, nurse manager for the Willow Unit. “It’s kid-friendly and supports an atmosphere of family, unity and healing. It’s also more efficient and functional for both our patients and our staff.

“Most of the kids come to us with trauma in their lives, have had a recent removal from their home environment or have been placed in residential facilities. Our new space helps put them at ease as soon as they enter, which encourages them to open up and share what’s been going on.”

Dr. Rakesh Patel, psychiatrist at Woodridge, said the newly renovated unit is now more functional and practical in its approach and design.

“The impact was immediate and sustaining,” Patel said. “It has brought a positive atmosphere to the space.”

Lindy White, vice president/chief executive officer for Woodridge and Franklin Woods Community Hospital, said the improvements were possible due to the generosity of the community, including the Woodridge staff.

“We really appreciate everyone who supported us through the Dragon Boat Festival,” White said. “I want to thank the community and Mountain States Foundation for making these renovations a reality. This will definitely make things better for our young patients who come to Woodridge. Anything we can do to make them feel more relaxed and comfortable is a big help in their treatment and recovery.

“I also want to thank our Woodridge team members who helped our own cause by forming paddle teams at the Dragon Boat Festival. They really care about our patients and they’re willing to go the extra mile to help them.”

The Dragon Boat Festival continues to benefit Woodridge Hospital. The 2016 festival, held in August at Warriors’ Path State Park, raised money that will support Woodridge’s expressive therapy department that provides non-traditional therapy in art, music, relaxation, drama and writing.

Next year’s Dragon Boat Festival is set for Sept. 9, once again at Warriors’ Path.

In addition to the improvements to the Willow Unit through the Mountain States Foundation, Woodridge’s building has also received new heating and cooling units, a new roof and other renovations as part of capital improvements through Mountain States Health Alliance.