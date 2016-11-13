Local senior wins piano contest

The competition included 16 participants.

Liu, who played at noon, chose for his performance Chopin’s “Scherzo in B minor, Op. 20” and York Bowen’s “Toccata, Op. 155.” He was awarded the $600 S.K. Ballal Award during the awards ceremony.

The S.K. Ballal Award is named after Professor of Biology Ballal, who established the award in 2007 as a way to encourage young musicians to consider enrolling at Tennessee Tech. Ballal is among a group of faculty members who have served TTU for 50 years or more.

Other awards included: second place, Dave McCall, $500; third place, Rodney L. Carlson, $400; fourth place, Hope High, $250.