Science Hill High School

Local senior wins piano contest

Contributed To The Press • Nov 12, 2016 at 5:49 PM

Jimmy Liu, a senior at Science Hill High School, won the 11th annual Young Artists Piano Competition held recently in Wattenbarger Auditorium, Bryan Fine Arts Building at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

The competition included 16 participants. 

Liu, who played at noon, chose for his performance Chopin’s “Scherzo in B minor, Op. 20” and York Bowen’s “Toccata, Op. 155.” He was awarded the $600 S.K. Ballal Award during the awards ceremony.

The S.K. Ballal Award is named after Professor of Biology Ballal, who established the award in 2007 as a way to encourage young musicians to consider enrolling at Tennessee Tech. Ballal is among a group of faculty members who have served TTU for 50 years or more.

Other awards included: second place, Dave McCall, $500; third place, Rodney L. Carlson, $400; fourth place, Hope High, $250.

