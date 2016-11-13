Happenings in your community

Katie Baker and Patricia M. Vanhook have been named the 2016 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU awards to be presented by East Tennessee State University’s Women’s Studies Program.

The two award recipients will be honored at the annual Notable Women of ETSU Colloquium on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5-7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s East Tennessee Room.

The awards and colloquium highlight the expertise and accomplishments of women academicians at ETSU; provide a forum for the exchange of ideas, research and projects generated by women faculty; and identify women faculty whose work advances understanding of women and their lives.

The public is invited to this free event, and current and former students of the honorees are encouraged to attend.Refreshments will be served.

Baker is an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Behavioral Health in the College of Public Health. Vanhook, of Kingsport, is associate dean for Practice and Community Partnerships in the ETSU College of Nursing. For more information, contact Dr. Phyllis Thompson, director of the ETSU Women’s Studies Program, at 423-439-4125 or thompsop@etsu.edu.

Crafts show to be held in Jonesborough

L.O.C.A.L (Local Original Craft Artists League) will hold its sixth-annual Christmas Craft Show on Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon-5 p.m. at the Blair-Moore House, 201 W. Main St., downtown Jonesborough.

There will be jewelry, basketry, fabric home goods, kitchen wares, wall art, pottery, children’s items, primitive home décor and lots more. All items are handmade by local artists.

Backdraft BBQ’s food truck will be parked beside the house offering brisket and pulled pork. There is no admission fee, but customers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association food pantry.

‘Alligator Alley’ set at Fossil Site

“Alligator Alley” will open at the Gray Fossil Site, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Attendees will discover the significance of the alligator to the Gray Fossil Site, put together pieces of a three-dimensional puzzle of an alligator skull and learn about the differences between alligators and crocodiles.

For more information, call 423-439-3662 or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

Night of Lights Gala to be held

Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St., will hold its Night of Lights Gala, the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year, on Friday, Nov. 18.

Designer-decorated greenery items and auction packages will raise money for the museum's programs and exhibits. A buffet will be catered by Main Street Catering and an interactive show featuring Rocky Tops Dueling Pianos will be offered.

For more information or reservations, contact Kristine at kristine@handsonmuseum.org or 423-434-4263, ext. 108.

Chapters of TOPS available in area

Take Off Pounds Sensibly aims to aid people with their weight loss journeys.

The cost is $32 per year, which includes a magazine subscription to TOPS News and weekly weigh-ins and meetings with support and encouragement from a group of individuals who are looking to lose weight and improve their health.

Local chapters are available in Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, Elizabethton and surrounding areas.

Call Debby at 423-833-4783 or email at momxfive5@gmail.com for more information on local chapters, or call 800-932-8677 or go to www.tops.org for general information.

Easy Care House Plants Lecture

Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will speak on “Easy Care House Plants” on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

In this program, Conlon will show photos of over 35 interior plants and discuss good house plant soils and fertilizers to purchase, the best flowering house plants, plants that will grow in different areas in the home, when and how to repot plants and clay pots versus plastic ones.

He is an active garden writer and speaker since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011. He has been a professional horticulturist for 45 years.

Conlon is the creator of the gardening website whatgrowsthere.com. He speaks at Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition, he contributes articles to Tennessee Gardener and other gardening magazines and consults frequently with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers.

The program, sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, is free and the public is invited. For more information, phone 423-817-54730 or email sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.

Gun Permit School to hold class

Rocky Top Gun Permit School will hold a gun permit class on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m. at 135 Keenburg Road in Elizabethton.

Veteran law-enforcement officer Ken Potter is the instructor for the class. Participants will need to bring a weapon and 50 rounds of ammo, but loaner guns are available for those who haven’t purchased a weapon yet.

For more information, contact Potter at 423-341-1709, 423-543-6048 or kpotter641@yahoo.com.

Society for Quality to meet

The public is invited to attend the dinner meeting of the American Society for Quality on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Press Room at Food City, 335 Roller Street, Kingsport.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:15. The presentation will begin at 6:45 and end at approximately 7:45.

The topic for the presentation is "BMW Manufacturing Co. — Quality and Continuous Improvement, Lean Six Sigma and Value Added Production System." The speaker is Eric Hayler, a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt at BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg S.C.

He is ASQ Treasurer and will be ASQ Chairman in 2017. He is co-chairman of the ASQ Strategic Planning Committee and has served on the ASQ board of directors, as regional director of Region 11A, as chairman of the Palmetto Section, on the WCQI Technical Program Committee and more.

More information can be found at www.asq1106.org/wp/registration/register.asp. To cancel, contact Ashok Gala at 423-229-3498 or agala@eastman.com. Deadline for reservations/cancellations is Tuesday, Nov. 15, at noon.

Board of Zoning Appeals members sought

The Johnson City Commission will be considering three appointments to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

This board is responsible for hearing and deciding appeals from the provisions of the Zoning Code. The board also considers applications for special exceptions and decides questions of code interpretation. Each term is three years.

Any citizen who is interested in serving as a member of the board may pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., or call 423-434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed.

To download an application online, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline for submitting an application is Dec. 2. Applications are kept on file for the current year only.

For more information, call Senior Planner Angie Charles at 423-434-6059.

Holiday Faire & Charitea set

A Holiday Faire & Charitea to benefit the Johnson City Schools' Homeless Children's Education Program will be sponsored by the Johnson City Woman's Club.

Ladies from the public are invited to this event, held from 2-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at The Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.

The event will feature a variety of artisans who will offer luxuries, chocolates and baked goods for sale.

Attendees will also be treated to a tea-style buffet of refreshments as they shop. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact any JCWC member or Donna Jacobson, at 423-391-4333 or jacobsondonna@yahoo.com.

Church to hold Christmas Extravaganza

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., will host a Christmas Extravaganza event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Local vendors will have merchandise for sale for holiday shopping. Ladies of the church will have a bake sale as well. Admission is $1 or 2 canned goods for the church pantry or any type of school supplies for North Side Elementary School.

Door prizes will be given by each vendor. For more information, call the church at 916-5261 or email bethlehemstar@embarqmail.com.

SunTrust Bank tabs Crockett for spot

SunTrust Bank has recently hired R. David Crockett Jr. as city president and commercial relationship manager for the Tri-Cities region.

In his new role, Crockett is responsible for providing the full complement of SunTrust’s commercial banking products and services as well as coordinating the delivery of the investment banking and capital markets services offered by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey to commercial banking clients.

With more than 15 years of financial service industry experience, Crockett joins SunTrust from First Tennessee Bank, where he served as vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Previously, he served as a commercial and corporate portfolio manager for First Tennessee, where he focused on credit underwriting and overall asset quality.

A native of the northeastern Tennessee and southwestern Virginia area, he received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Virginia and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. He resides in Johnson City along with his wife and three sons.

Makerspace program set at library

Tweens aged 10 to 12 years old are invited to the Jones Meeting Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. for a makerspace program.

Participants will learn basic stitching and embroidery techniques to design beautiful and functional creations with yarn and plastic canvas. No registration is required for this free program. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net, like the library’s Facebook page or follow the library on Twitter or Instagram. For more information about this program or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.

Ruritan to host barbecue dinner

The Telford Ruritan Club is hosting a Barbecue Dinner on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The proceeds from the dinner will be used to provide Christmas Food Boxes for needy community members. Also, the first 15 veterans will be honored with gift bags.

The meal will include a barbecue sandwich, barbecue beans, coleslaw, chips, assorted desserts and assorted drinks.

Meals may be purchased for a donation and will be available for carryout.

The Telford Ruritan Club is located at the corner of Telford School Road and Telford-New Victory Road.

Local chapter of DAR to meet

The John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club.

John Parrish in persona as Col. John Tipton will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call Johnda Burdette at 423-610-7109.

Parks and Rec accepting applications for lifeguards

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for seasonal lifeguards.

Applications are available at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

For more information, call 423-434-5755.

Large Ensemble Concert to be held

East Tennessee State University’s Large Ensemble Concert of the fall semester, titled “ … and we danced … ,” will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m., in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

The free public concert will feature the ETSU Wind Ensemble performing compositions that showcase historic dances, dance rhythms and the art of dance.

Selections will include Norman Dello Joio’s “Satiric Dances,” Adam Gorb’s “Summer Dances,” Peter Mennin’s “Canzona,” Robert Russell Bennett’s “Suite of Old American Dances,” John Zdechlik’s “Chorale and Shaker Dance II” and more.

The ETSU Wind Ensemble is conducted by Christian Zembower and Joe Moore, director and associate director, respectively, of bands in the ETSU Department of Music.

Milton Marathon to be held at ETSU

East Tennessee State University will hold a Milton Marathon, with a public reading of John Milton’s 1667 masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Forum room of the D.P. Culp University Center.

ETSU President Brian Noland will lead off the reading of the epic poem that features God, Satan, war in Heaven and mankind’s loss of the Garden of Eden.

Guests are invited to stop by during the day to listen or read some of the 10,000 lines of poetry. In addition, an exhibition of rare 17th through 20th century illustrated editions of “Paradise Lost” will be on display, along with student verbal and visual art inspired by the poem.

ETSU students in attendance can enter a drawing for a $100 Barnes and Noble Booksellers gift certificate.

The event is sponsored by the ETSU Department of Literature and Language and organized by students in Dr. Josh Reid’s “Milton and His Age” course. For more information, contact Reid at 423-392-8032 or reidjs@etsu.edu.

Fine Arts Fair set at library

The Monday Club of Johnson City will be hosting the second annual Fine Arts Fair to benefit the Johnson City Public Library on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days in the Jones meeting room of the library, 100 W. Millard St.

The fair will showcase a variety of art forms.

Edens Carpet aids service members

Edens Carpet One Floor & Home, 2069 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, continues to support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program in its effort to build specially adapted “smart homes” for catastrophically injured service members.

Building for America’s Bravest was developed with the goal of offering America’s returning heroes the opportunity to live better, more independent lives.

Each “smart home” is built to be energy efficient, automated and easily accessible with customized features to suit the needs of the individual recipient. For three years, Carpet One Floor & Home has provided the flooring installation for every “smart home” built, while partner company Mohawk Industries has provided the floors.

“In partnering with Carpet One Floor & Home, we knew that we’d be supported by passionate, local business owners with the knowledge and experience necessary to produce beautiful, quality floors suited to the needs of each individual,” states Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“Their efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of many heroes over the last three years.”

EagleCam to begin livestreaming again

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Biological Sciences is beginning EagleCam’s livestreaming of the 2016-17 nesting season at eagles’ nest sites in Johnson City and Bluff City.

The Johnson City cameras are now live and the Bluff City site will soon follow. This season infrared illuminators for night viewing have been added, plus an additional camera with a different angle and improved streaming capabilities.

During the first nesting season of 2015-16, a community of eagle watchers had front-row seats as two pairs of Bald Eagles each hatched one chick. They watched the chicks eat, grow, play and eventually fly during a 14-week period. Viewers saw a young Red-tailed Hawk visit the nest, observed parent eagles fight over where to place a stick and enjoyed the young eagles’ first unsteady flights.

Corporate sponsors and viewers supported the program financially and the Johnson City Power Board and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services provided technical support. Companies may become EagleCam sponsors and have the company logo displayed on the EagleCam homepage. For more information on sponsorship, contact Fred Alsop at 423-439-6838.

Visit the EagleCam website by searching for “eagle” on the ETSU homepage at www.etsu.edu, go to the Facebook page, “ETSU Eagle Cams,” or on LiveStream.com.

Kroger sponsoring food drive

Kroger is sponsoring the Second Harvest Food Drive at its stores in Johnson City next week.

The public is asked to bring non-perishable food items to the stores from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Second Harvest Food Bank said peanut butter, cereal, rice, canned soups, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta sauce, dried beans, boxed meals and pasta are the most needed items.

Bins for customers to place the food will be located in the Kroger stores at 1805 West State of Franklin Road and 111 Sunset Drive.

In addition, customers can donate coins in boxes at the check-out lanes and buy a box of nonperishable food items that provides 11 meals for $10.95.

Kroger also is selling backpack icons at the cash register for $1 and $5 that will be used to buy food to fill backpacks for hungry children.

Mountain Commerce Bank redesigns website

As part of its continual effort to deliver the latest in banking technology for clients, Mountain Commerce Bank recently launched new versions of both its website and its mobile app.

The upgrades, developed with the financial needs and lifestyles of today’s MCB customers in mind, provide faster and more intuitive navigation, enhanced “on-the-go” features and the latest security improvements to protect customer information and privacy.

“At MCB, we strive every day to deliver unsurpassed customer service and the most up-to-date technology solutions,” said Bill Edwards, president and chief executive officer of Mountain Commerce Bank.

Among the MCB website improvements is a feature that seamlessly resizes webpages based on the user’s device. The updated site also facilitates faster navigation with the enhanced use of dropdown menus.

Content has been rewritten for clarity and reorganized as a result of input from customers and staff. Plus, the entire site is built on a secure server that incorporates the most recent digital defenses to safeguard client information. The website can be found at www.mcb.com, where the mobile banking app can be downloaded.

Brown Sr. to speak at ETSU

Michael Brown Sr. of Ferguson, Missouri, will speak at East Tennessee State University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

This free public talk, which will be followed by a reception in the Alumni Gallery outside the auditorium, is sponsored by the Erna P. Kaldegg Endowment through the ETSU Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The purpose of the Kaldegg program, which began as a lectureship in the early 1980s, is to help create greater unity while respecting ethnic, cultural and religious diversity.

Brown is the father of Michael Brown Jr., who died on Aug. 9, 2014, from gunshot wounds during an altercation with a Ferguson police officer.

In his talk, Brown will tell of his son’s life, aspirations and impact. As a parent, he will also share his experience of his son’s death, his ultimate goals and his hopes to work with communities setting up Chosen for Change chapters. For more information, call ETSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs at 423-439-6633.

Associate professor to discuss book

Dr. Daryl A. Carter, associate professor of History at East Tennessee State University, will lead a discussion of the book “Grace of Silence,” by Michele Norris, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., in the library’s Jones Meeting Room.

This discussion is part of the library’s ongoing Tales & Talk book group, but will be open to the public.

Michele Norris is the co-host of National Public Radio's "All Things Considered." “Grace of Silence” is a book about "the hidden conversation on race" that is going on in this country.

Carter’s area of expertise is 20th century and 21st century American political history. He is the author of the recently published book, “Brother Bill: President Clinton and the Politics of Race and Class.”

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net/events, like the library’s Facebook page or follow on Twitter @JCPublicLibrary. For more information call 423-434-4454.

Bearss to speak at Civil War Round Table

The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is bringing in speaker, historian, National Park Service Historian Emeritus, lecturer, author and tour guide Edwin C. Bearss from the Washington, D.C., area.

Bearss, a renowned authority on the Civil War, its battles and its personalities, is a sought-after speaker and a battlefield tour guide who travels as many as 200 days a year leading tours both in the U.S. and internationally.

The program will be Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Eastman Employee Center Auditorium in Kingsport. It is free to the public. Attendees can join or renew their membership with TCCWRT. There will be membership forms and a copy of the new November 2016 TCCWRT Newsletter available.

There will be Civil War books, magazines, CDs and DVDs for sale before and after the program in the auditorium’s atrium. All proceeds go to help cover a portion of the invited speakers’ expenses.

For more information, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.

Tag Sale set at King House

The Bristol Historical Association has scheduled a Tag Sale to be held at the E.W. King house on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The house is located on the corner of Anderson and Seventh Streets in downtown Bristol.

Access to the sale will be from the rear of the building, adjacent to the Ferguson Animal Hospital.

The association recently accepted an offer to sell the historic E.W. King house, a landmark that was constructed in 1903 for Edward Washington King. The house was listed on the National Historical Register in 1999.

This is an opportunity to purchase period Victorian furniture and other furnishings. Items include Eastlake chairs, settee, marble table and secretary; a 1920s Victrola phonograph, White sewing machine, patterned china, glassware, lamps, home décor and decorative books.

The original partner-desk from the E.W. King firm will also be available at this sale. For more information, email association President Tim Buchanan at buchanan03@bvu.net.