DeBord achieves Eagle Scout ranking

As a member of Troop 240, DeBord has held several leadership positions, including two years as assistant senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster. He also attended Camp Davy Crockett for several summers, National Youth Leadership Training, and gained admittance to the Order of the Arrow.

For his Eagle Project, DeBord organized an effort to build a wall to separate Good Samaritan’s Johnson City warehouse from its retail store in order to keep its volunteers warm in the winter. Materials for this project were donated by Pro Build of Gray.

DeBord is a 2016 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He received his Eagle Award during a court of honor ceremony.