DeBord achieves Eagle Scout ranking

Contributed To The Press • Nov 12, 2016 at 5:49 PM

Joshua G. DeBord, son of Tim and Edie DeBord of Jonesborough, has achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. DeBord, 18, is a member of Troop 240, sponsored by Gray Ruritan, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Dale Douthat.

As a member of Troop 240, DeBord has held several leadership positions, including two years as assistant senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster. He also attended Camp Davy Crockett for several summers, National Youth Leadership Training, and gained admittance to the Order of the Arrow.

For his Eagle Project, DeBord organized an effort to build a wall to separate Good Samaritan’s Johnson City warehouse from its retail store in order to keep its volunteers warm in the winter. Materials for this project were donated by Pro Build of Gray.

DeBord is a 2016 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He received his Eagle Award during a court of honor ceremony.

