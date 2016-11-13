Citi presents United Way of Washington County check for $258,000

Accepting the donation made to the organization were 2016-17 Board Chairman Mark Finucane, along with, 2016 Campaign Vice Chairwoman Brenda Whitson and Lester Lattany, president & CEO, United Way of Washington County.

“It was an honor and a privilege to present the United Way with this contribution on behalf of the employees at Citi. It’s important to recognize, the majority of this donation comes from many employees giving their fair share,” Van Hoever said.

“The employees at Citi recognize the good work done by United Way and understand that our community would be a very different place if the United Way was not able to help the many agencies working to make our community a better place.”

Citi — Gray recently wrapped up its United Way campaign, and through the generosity of their employees, the site exceeded their goal of $225,000 by over 14 percent.

“The work of our United Way touches the lives of so many local families,” Jones said. “Citi Retail Services in Gray is proud to be a part of our community, and that is why we support the United Way.”

“On behalf of all the individuals and families served through the United Way of Washington County TN, we would like to thank Citi — Gray for providing this $258,000 contribution to our community,” Lattany said.

“The partnership with Citi is an example of what happens when businesses centered within our community, understand how important it is to give back in such a dynamic way. At the core of this great gift is community centered leadership (and) staff and employee support, based on a desire to make a great community even better.”

Citi employees in Gray have dramatically increased their contributions over the past four years. During that time, they have contributed over $1 million and their contributions have grown by 224 percent.

“We are CitiProud and I encourage everyone to support the local United Way, because together, we can strengthen our community,” Bailey said.