Happenings in your community

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host a luncheon in honor of veterans featuring a live concert by Ed Niedens on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11:45 p.m. Veterans will also receive a free gift.

Niedens is a member of the Knoxville Musician’s Association and will perform a piano program featuring Big Band era, jazz, pop and swing music from 12:15-1 p.m.

The partnership of the National Institute of Senior Centers, the Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Fund will sponsor the program.

The luncheon is free for veterans and $3 for other attendees. Registration ends today.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Senior Services offering Beginner’s Square Dancing Class

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a Beginner’s Square Dancing Class from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays starting Monday, Nov. 14.

Don Williamson will teach the class.

Cost is $5 class. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Johnson City Woman’s Club to meet

The Johnson City Woman’s Club will meet Friday, Nov. 11, at the Blackthorn Club at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon.

Cost is $14.

Fred Sauceman will present a program on The Best of Blue Ridge Country.

The club meets on the second Friday of each month.

For questions or additional information, call Kim Holley at 423-747-7780