Happenings in your community

The Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee will be sponsoring a Country Fried Steak Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough.

The cost is by donation, and funds will be used to help keep the food pantry stocked during the coming months.

Health Resources Center to host programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will host the following programs:

• “Oh My Aching ... !!! Self-Management Techniques for Chronic Pain,” Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10-11 a.m. The speakers are Milligan College Graduate Occupational Therapy Students.

Living with chronic pain can be challenging. Learn how to improve your quality of life by using self-management techniques to minimize your pain.

• “Energy-Saving Tips to Ease Life with Chronic Illness,” Tuesday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The speakers are Milligan College Graduate Occupational Therapy Interns. Always exhausted? Living with a chronic illness that zaps your energy? Learn simple strategies to save your energy as you participate in life’s daily activities. Work smarter, not harder, and enjoy life more fully.

• “What to Expect if You are Having Cardiac Surgery,” Thursday, Nov. 10, 1-2 p.m. The speaker is Janey Owens, FNP. Having open heart surgery? Learn what to expect and have your questions answered.

Registration is required for all programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Kroger to hold job interviews for veterans

Kroger will be holding open job interviews for all military veterans and their families Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at area Kroger stores. Interested applicants may apply at jobs.kroger.com and come to a store for an interview. No appointment is necessary.

“Kroger is deeply committed to the nation’s veterans and their families, and we want to offer career opportunities to them,” said Allison McGee, spokeswoman for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” added McGee, noting that many store managers started as part-time clerks.