'Therapy Dogs' subject of NAMI affiliate's meeting

Price has four dogs, two of whom are therapy dogs (Charlie and Gracie). One is an agility dog and one is in training. She and her dogs are certified through Therapy Dogs International.

All of her dogs are AKC registered, even though three are mixed breeds. Dogs become therapy dogs based on their heart — not the breed or pedigree. They give hugs and kisses and love to snuggle unconditionally.

NAMI Johnson City, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is open to family members and friends of those who suffer from a neurological brain disease.

For more information, call Diane Nelson at 423-282-4828 or Tod Jablonski at 423-794-0210.