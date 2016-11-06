Happenings in your community

In observance of Veterans Day, the Veterans Affairs Standing Committee, the Student Veterans of America, and the East Tennessee State University Department of Military Science will hold a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. to honor and remember those who have served their country through military service. The public is invited to attend.

The event, which will take place at the Veterans Memorial in the Quad (behind Gilbreath Hall), will feature the ETSU Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets placing a wreath while taps is played. Music will be provided by select members of the ETSU Marching Band and the University School chorus.

Col. Jeffrey Morgan will offer remarks at the ceremony. Morgan is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and an alumnus of ETSU's Quillen College of Medicine.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University. A native of Asheboro, North Carolina, he is married to Laura Cave Morgan, who will sing the national anthem at the ceremony.

For more information, contact Charles Patton of the Veterans Affairs Standing Committee at pattonc@etsu.edu or ETSU’s Department of Military Science at 423-439-4269.

Dyer to speak at ETSU series

The second talk in this academic year’s Leading Voices in Public Health Lecture Series through East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health will take place Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Millennium Center in Johnson City.

Allen Dyer, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at George Washington University School of Medicine, will present “It’s Not Over When It’s Over: The Health Impact of War and Political Conflict.”

Much of Dyer’s work involves global health and mental health. Since 2001, he has been working with Iraqi health professionals and the Minister of Health there to develop education programs and policy, and he has worked in disaster affected communities in China, Haiti, Japan, Greece and elsewhere.

Dyer received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his medical degree and Ph.D. (in religion/biomedical ethics) at Duke University, where he also did his residency and chief residency in psychiatry, psychoanalytic training and served on the Duke faculty for many years.

Prior to the lecture, a meet-and-greet reception with Dyer will run from 5:15-5:45 p.m. The event, sponsored by the College of Public Health, is free and open to the public. It will also be available via livestream at www.etsu.edu/cph/livestream.php. For more information, call 423-439-4243 or visit www.etsu.edu/cph/speakersseries.aspx.

First Bank and Trust tabs Roller

B. Randolph Roller has been named senior vice president and trust officer for the Trust and Wealth Management Division of First Bank and Trust Co., headquartered in Abingdon, Va., with branches in Johnson City and Gray.

With his office located in Staunton, Va., Roller will be responsible for the management and direction of the trust department for the Bank.

He brings over 28 years of experience in personal estate planning and trust administration to First Bank and Trust. Prior to joining the bank, he served as first vice president and trust officer for City National Bank, where he managed the trust functions for the Virginia division of the bank.

He has also held various management positions with Union Bank and Trust (formerly StellarOne Bank), Virginia Commonwealth Trust Co. and First Union National Bank.

Roller is a graduate of Virginia Tech and has obtained certification in Personal Trust Sales from the Cannon Financial Institute. He has also successfully completed the financial planning course of study through the College for Financial Planning and maintains his working knowledge through participation in various educational seminars and courses.

Gems show to be held at fairgrounds

A gem, mineral and jewelry show will be held Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 13 from noon-5 p.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, Building No. 1, 100 Lakeview St., Gray.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for children 6 and under.

There will be fossil castings, wire wrapping, cabochons, gems, mineral specimens, pearl knotting, bead stringing, stone setting and more.

Door prizes will be given.

For information, call 423-956-9486 or 276-796-4584.

Sesame Street Live coming to Freedom Hall

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and all their Sesame Street friends are taking to the stage to share their love of music in Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music” at Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets for both performances are on sale now.

Jenny, an enthusiastic new music teacher, arrives on Sesame Street only to discover that her instruments are missing. Jenny’s new Muppet friends quickly come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed — rubber duckies, trash can lids and even cookie jars. Elmo, Abby Cadabby and friends teach children that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together.

Children will learn about patience, acceptance and teamwork. Adults may enjoy music they’ll recognize and enjoy sharing with children, such as “The Hustle,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Rockin’ Robin.” The show features nearly two dozen songs, including classics that children will love to sing along with such as “Elmo’s World” and “The Alphabet Song.”

Tickets are $15 and $25. A limited number of $30 Gold Circle seats and $55 “Sunny Seats,” which include premium show seating and a pre-show meet and greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo.

Tickets are available online at www.freedomhall-tn.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 423-461-4884. For more information, visit www.sesamestreetlive.com.

Scheidt affiliates with Crye-Leike

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announces that Lori Scheidt, of Gray, has become affiliated with Crye­Leike's Johnson City branch office.

As a Realtor and affiliate broker, Scheidt serves the real estate needs of buyers and sellers in and around Washington, Sullivan, and Carter counties. She specializes in residential real estate and investment properties.

Prior to joining Crye-Leike, Scheidt was a business owner and accounting manager for Technipak LLC, a third-party logistics provider, for over 10 years.

Scheidt is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Tennessee Association of Realtors and the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.

For more information, visit Crye­Leike’s Johnson City branch office, 128 Princeton Road, Suite 2, or visit www.crye-leike.com. Scheidt may be reached at 423-946-9267 or Lori.Scheidt@crye-leike.com.

Chapter to hold development meeting

The APICS Appalachian Chapter will hold a Professional Development Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the DoubleTree Hotel, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City.

East Tennessee State University’s Steb Hipple will speak on the state of the economy and give an economic outlook.

Networking starts at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7. To register, email Ken Perry at ken.perry@trw.com or contact your company coordinator by noon Monday, Nov. 14. The cost of the dinner is $20 for both members and non-members.

Genealogical Society sets events

The Jonesborough Genealogical Society’s November Help Night is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m., at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library, 200 Sabine Drive, Jonesborough.

The society’s Thanksgiving/Christmas Get-Together is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, 7700 Erwin Highway, Chuckey.

The soceity will decorate a Christmas tree again this year at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to jgstn.wordpress.com.

Limestone UMC to host Harvest Meal

Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Road, will be hosting its annual Harvest Meal featuring not only the traditional Turkey dinner, but also homemade salads and desserts.

This meal will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning at noon in the church fellowship hall.

The cost is $8 per adult and $5 for children 10 years old and under. Pre-ordered carry outs will be available and must be ordered by Nov. 10.

All proceeds go toward local, national and international mission support. For more information or to order carry outs, call 423-348-7027 or email bradleyv206@yahoo.com.

Daughters’ Chapter 754 to meet at Country Club

The Johnson City Chapter 754 United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club.

The program will be given by members about their Confederate ancestors. For reservations, call 423-926-0680.

Auto Workers Retirees to meet

The Johnson City, Tennessee, United Auto Workers Retirees, will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Pipefitters Union Hall, 655 Watauga Road (Route 400), in Watauga.

All UAW retirees are invited to attend. Bring a spouse or a friend and join the group for fellowship and coffee.

For more information, call 423-727-7393, 423-772-4777 or 423-743-8778.

Baking basics classes to be offered at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer “Holiday Baking Basics” with television chef Julie Voudrie during three classes in November.

The course provides the basics of baking and is taught by Voudrie, the award-winning chef from TLC network’s “Next Great Baker.” The class is intended for bakers of all ages and skill levels and will cover a broad range of baking classics.

Among the featured holiday favorites are gingerbread, pecan tassies, fudge and sugar cookies.

Registration covers three sessions held on Monday evenings Nov. 14, 21 and 27 from 6-9 p.m. The course cost of $139 covers all supplies and materials. More information and registration are available online at www.etsu.edu/academicaffairs/scs/professionaldevelopment by choosing Registration, then Courses, Personal Interest.

ETSU employees may use their employee audit opportunity to pay for the course. The class sessions will be held in the food laboratory in Hutchison Hall on the ETSU campus. For more information, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878.

Applications being accepted for Civil Service Commission

The Johnson City Commission will consider three appointments to the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission addresses Police and Fire employees’ civil service grievances and meets quarterly. Each term is two years.

Applications may be picked up at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., or may be mailed or faxed by calling 423-434-6009. To complete an application online, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. Deadline for submitting an application is Monday, Nov. 14. Applications are kept on file for the current year only.

For more information on the group’s functions, call Richard Lockner at 423-434-6018.

Mystery to be solved at library

Could she be the victim of a terrible accident at the KomixFest? But what about the bite marks on her neck?

Join your fellow detectives at the Jonesborough Library on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in solving the mystery “In the Shadow of the Vampyre.” You will investigate the crime scenes and carefully examine the evidence in order to solve the case.

Detectives in grades 6 through 12 are welcome to attend. Pizza and other refreshments will be provided before the program.

Since this murder mystery takes place at a KomixFest, you are encouraged to come in costume. There will be a prize for mystery winners and for creative costumes.

This program is free, but registration is required because space is limited. To register, call the library at 423-753-1800.

Shine a Light set at JCMC

Each year, an estimated 224,390 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in the United States.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, and each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and a time when around 200 cities across the country “Shine a Light” on the problem through the Lung Cancer Alliance. In our region, Mountain States Health Alliance’s Regional Cancer Center at the Johnson City Medical Center is hosting three events to bring awareness to lung cancer.

The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the center’s radiation oncology department. RSVP to Jennifer Norton at 423-232-6921.

At each Shine a Light event, there will be a remembrance ceremony. Flashlights will be handed out to attendees, and the overhead lights will be turned off so each flashlight can shine a light in honor of those living with lung cancer and those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Ribbon cutting scheduled for Hillside Café

Science Hill High School will host a ribbon cutting for its new student center, called Hillside Café.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call SHHS at 232-2190.

Gray Library to host Teen Book Club

A Teen Book Club meeting will be held at the Gray Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. The book for discussion this month is “Passenger,” by Alexandra Bracken.

A synopsis of the book: “Nicholas Carter is content with his life at sea, free from the Ironwoods — a powerful family in the Colonies — and the servitude he's known at their hands.

“But with the arrival of an unusual passenger on his ship comes the insistent pull of the past that he can't escape and the family that won't let him go so easily. Now the Ironwoods are searching for a stolen object of untold value, one they believe only Etta, his passenger, can find.

“In order to protect her, Nick must ensure she brings it back to them — whether she wants to or not.”

This program is free and open to teens grade 6 to 12. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.

Program on essential oils set

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host part of a quarterly series on Invigorating Wellness, “Essential Oils,” with Jamie Hyatt, R.N., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The series will highlight several complementary health approaches identified by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine.

Each session costs $5. Refreshments will be served. For more information and to pre-register, call 423-434-6237.

Newcomers Charity Auction set

The annual Newcomers Charity Auction is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 a.m., at the Holiday Inn, 101 W. Springbrook Drive, Johnson City.

All of the proceeds will be presented to the Second Harvest’s Food Purchasing Program and Food for Kids Backpack Program.

The purchasing program allows the purchasing of fresh fruit and vegetables, and the backpacks program provides nutritious and kid-friendly foods to take home over the weekends in backpacks for children in need during the school year.

The items to be auctioned include a unique variety of themed gift baskets, home-baked goodies, hand-crafted items, a mystery item, and this year, an African Safari Trip is on the auction table. For more information on the trip, call 423-202-1679.

The club welcomes and encourages the public to attend and participate in both the silent and live auctions, but request that you call Audrey Head at 423-477-8906, as a reservation for lunch is required.