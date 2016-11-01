Happenings in your community

KINGSPORT — The Washington County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its fifth-annual Fall Heifer and Bull Sale on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Kingsport Stockyards.

Concessions will be available by local FFA organizations. Proceeds will benefit scholarships given annually to two youths who are interested or involved with agriculture.

For information, call the Washington County Extension Office at 423-753-1680.

Club Auxiliary to hold bake sale

The Johnson City Monday Club Auxiliary will hold its annual bake and garage sale Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.

Baked goods and numerous garage sale items will be sold.

The club will also meet on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m., also at the library, for its Christmas stockings project. Guests are welcome.

For information, call Jane Anderson at 423-282-8450.

Greenwood Ruritan to host breakfast

The Greenwood Ruritan will host a breakfast Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Ruritan’s building located behind Eden UMC Church on Mill Spring Road off Greenwood Drive.

The breakfast consists of scrambled eggs, bacon and/or sausage, grits, tomato, bread and pancakes. The group is a nonprofit organization.