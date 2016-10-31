Spooky Trail at Niswonger Children's Hospital provides Halloween fun for patients

But it didn’t seem to faze him a bit.

He played an electronic track game, picked out Mardi Gras-style beads and filled a bag with candy and other goodies — all in a safe setting and much more sterile environment for his compromised health.

He even didn’t seem fazed by the IV stand he pushed along with him, or the line that was infusing chemotherapy to destroy the leukemia in his young body.

“We are spending our day in clinic .... we get chemo on Monday,” said Hoyt’s mom, Kelly Statzer. “It just happens to be Halloween, so we’re trick-or-treating here. It's amazing everyone puts in for the effort for these kids. And not just a little effort, but a lot of effort to make something that he probably wouldn’t get to do otherwise.”

And that’s the primary reason the Niswonger Children’s Hospital held its sixth annual Spooky Trail for its patients.

“It gives kids who are hospitalized or coming in for different kinds of therapies or treatments the opportunity to trick-or-treat,” said Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter. “Obviously if they're in the hospital today, they won't be able to go trick or treating this afternoon or tonight, so we bring the trick-or-treating to them instead.”

Carter said the hospital puts out a call for volunteers from the community as well as to Mountain States Health Alliance team members.

There is no shortage in the response.

“A lot of them are hospital team members, and we do have a lot of community support as well. The Rotary Club has been great. They provided costumes for kids, so if they're in the hospital and can come down, they get a costume.”

Different organizations had themed tables — which were set up in the lobby of Niswonger and in several meeting rooms — with toys, candy and games for the kids.

“It has continued to grow year after year,” Carter said. “We started out with just a few tables and this year we have over 30 tables for kids to visit with games and activities and all kinds of fun things to day. They're having a ball. They're enjoying every bit of it, and that's what we want to do. Being in the hospital is hard, so we want to make it normal and let them have a fun day.”

Statzer said that’s exactly what the event has been for her and her son.

“It makes you have the free moments to forget about what's going on in life, and remember that he's still a kid and have some good quality of life,” she said.

As for Hoyt, he was a little shy on words, but his smile told the story that he was having fun.