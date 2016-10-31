Downtown Merchants not taking over official Johnson City First Fridays until March 2017

Usually taking place to give downtown Johnson City and its merchants increased business and exposure, there’s no group or organization that will take the reins this month.

In past years, it’s been the Blue Plum Organization that would hold First Friday themed events, giving area residents and potential spenders extra reason to go downtown. But recently, in the midst of their financial and legal troubles, with former Blue Plum Festival director Deanna Hays arrested for allegedly writing dozens of fraudulent checks to the tune of $50,000, and several unpaid vendors, they’ve been teaming up with Johnson City groups to pass First Fridays organization to the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association.

Travis Woodall, the merchant group’s president, said this won’t start until March 2017. He said the Press was incorrect in reporting their planning of these events would start in November. Other members of the organization had told the Press otherwise.

Several of the merchants in the group, however, will be holding their own events this Friday, though they won’t align with any official First Friday event.

Woodall said the merchants will be putting together a First Friday task force, composed of volunteers, to take on the official First Friday events.

The next time downtown Johnson City’s Main Street will be closed will be under the watch of members the Blue Plum Organization who’ve decided to hold onto the Christmas Parade fundraising event. It’s going to be called “It’s a Whoville Christmas,” and will be a two-day event. Following downtown holiday events on Friday night, the Blue Plum Organization-headed paraded will commence Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Dianna Cantler, downtown director for Washington County Economic Development Council, a member of the Blue Plum Organization, said though there won’t be an official First Friday event this month, as the Blue Plum Organization transitions away from the staple monthly event, there always something going on in downtown Johnson City.

“In the words of a long time merchant — there is always a First Friday,” Cantler said in an email to the Press.

Cantler, who often works as a liaison between downtown groups and the city, said she doesn’t know of any street closures, but the businesses in downtown are always encouraged to do something special and stay open late. She said the Johnson City Development Authority will be compiling and posting specials and events on its social media pages and in its newsletter.

