Solid waste manager commends residents on collection and recycling

For traditional trash, residential pickups throughout the city are greater than 20,000 each week, so the city’s Department of Solid Waste Services needs citizens’ help. Essentially, it’s easier for the city to do its necessary trash and recycling duties when it has the compliance and cooperation of the people who produce the waste.

Kathy Harsh, Johnson City’s solid waste manager, oversees both recycling and trash in the city limits.

Overall, she said, the residents do a great job. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

“The main thing is getting your containers out to the curbs by 6 a.m.,” Harsh said.

The most common call her department takes is from residents who say their trash hadn’t been picked up. In the summer months, when the temperatures are the highest, her crews are out there picking up trash at 5:30 in the morning.

Harsh strongly recommends putting trash containers out the night before, but often hears that residents are worried about animals getting into their bins.

She admits her department hears many more complaints than it does compliments, but Harsh still thinks the workers provide a great service to the public. Sometimes, this type of work is taken for granted, but Harsh heads a large operation, making sure the workers accomplish their mission of making sure waste and materials get picked up in a timely fashion.

“I don’t think the general public knows how much we do, and that’s just the residential side of it.”

A frequent issue faced by the drivers of automated trucks — those that have a mechanical arm to pick up receptacles — is that the cans are placed too closely together, making it more difficult for the driver. Instead of making passes through apartment complexes, where this is often the biggest problem, the driver has to get out of the truck and give each can more space, thus, wasting more valuable time.

Johnson City began using automatic trash collection in 2001. While it still utilizes “manual” trash collection, using manpower to collect and empty trash cans in trucks, it’s much more common that trash is collected with a mechanical, rather than biological, arm.

The proof is in the pudding, Harsh said.

“Manually, we collect about 450 containers a day,” she said. “With automated collection, we’re able to get about 800-900.”

And due to the importance of these automated trucks, the City Commission has been good to this department, helping make sure its has the funding and support of the city. Every eight years, these trucks get replaced. What they equate to, other than a more efficient process, is increased safety for the department’s workers.

Harsh said this is always the top priority, and she has the numbers to back that up.

Before automation, the number of people in the department injured annually was around 17. After getting the new trucks and system, that number, she said, decreased to about one injury — and that single injury wasn’t serious at all.

Harsh said safety is the reason the city currently doesn’t recycle traditional cans. Members of her crew kept getting cut on the sharp edges. Plus, as is a frequent problem with recyclables, these items are often unrinsed. When sour milk or something even worse is left in recycling containers, the city reserves their right to not collect.

“You wouldn’t believe what we find in those things,” she said. “We find animal waste, and that’s the nicest thing I can say.”

But Harsh is sure to say the city’s residents generally do a great job with sorting out what’s fit for collection. Plastic bags, like the variety handed out at grocery stores, are one of the most commonly set-out items that isn’t recyclable.

Appliances and old furniture can be collected by the city once a week, but these items need to be called-in first. Harsh said this gives their drivers an opportunity to set up a route to hit all the points of collection. Leaf and brush collection are two other services the city offers.

This isn’t the standard for municipalities across the country.

“I go to conferences and they’re amazed to hear that we do that,” Harsh said.

To learn about all of the Solid Waste Service’s operations, go to the city’s website at www.johnsoncitytn.com/publicworks/solidwaste.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.