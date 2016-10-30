Keeping up with falling leaves

The aptly named fall is the time of the year when a number of things are coming down.

Temperatures drop, the daylight hours are shortened and leaves plummet to the yard in brown, crunchy swarms.

The biting cold can be made tolerable by adding more layers, and not much can be done about the shorter days, aside from relocating to the Southern Hemisphere for a while, but how can one deal with the season’s detritus?

After raking and blowing, jumping into and scattering the piles, and then raking and blowing again, where do all the dead leaves go?

City suckers

If you live in Johnson City, Jonesborough or Elizabethton, you’re in luck — you probably already pay for curbside leaf collection with your solid waste fees.

Starting in the next few weeks, a fleet of vacuum trucks operated by dozens of workers will hit the streets in each municipality to remove and dispose of residents’ leaves.

In Johnson City, collection starts Oct. 31 and continues through Dec. 16.

Public Works General Supervisor Dean Minier said the city will hire 22 temporary workers to man 11 leaf collection trucks.

According to the city’s schedule, each street will be visited by a crew at least three times during the collection period, but Minier said trucks usually go by four or five times.

Homeowners should pile unbagged leaves behind the curb for collection, not in the street or in gutters, where they could pose safety hazards or clog storm sewers. Sticks and limbs mixed with leaves could damage the trucks’ vacuum equipment, and will not be collected.

Based on past averages, the city will collect about 1,100 truckloads of leaves, or approximately 3,300 tons.

An impeller in each truck’s vacuum system shreds the leaves, and most are delivered to The Mulch Company on Market Street to be mixed into the company’s mulch products. Minier said city residents can request to have loads of leaves delivered to their homes for composting by calling 975-2700, but they must take full loads, which measure about 18 cubic yards or three tons.

Elizabethton’s Sanitation Department will begin collecting leaves on Nov. 7, and continue through Jan. 31, or until they’re all picked up.

The first round of collection is usually finished by early December, then crews begin another round.

Elizabethton’s workers will pick up bagged leaves on residents’ regular collection day if they are placed by the street with other garbage containers.

Like in Johnson City, leaves raked into streets, in gutters and on storm drains is prohibited.

In Jonesborough, the official start date of collection hasn’t been set, but an administrative representative said collection usually starts in early November. Residents will be notified by mail when collection starts.

Town trucks traverse each street once per week until sometime near the end of the year.

In Jonesborough, leaves should be piled at the curb and not bagged or mixed with other debris.

Up in smoke

One option for residents in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties where leaf collection service isn’t available is burning leaves, although the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation urges homeowners to consider other methods.

Permits from the Division of Forestry are required before open burning, but are free, and can be obtained by calling 753-4011 in Washington and Unicoi counties and 725-3281 in Carter. Permits by phone are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

Residents may also secure permits online at www.burnsafetn.org beginning at 9 a.m. any day of the week.

The Forestry Division asks that those legally burning debris notify their local fire departments and neighbors when they plan to burn, refrain from burning on windy days, check incoming weather conditions, establish control lines around burn piles to contain fires, keep water, shovels, rakes and other containment equipment on hand and remain with the fire until it is completely out.

Requests for permits may be denied on days when the department feels it’s unsafe to burn, because of dry or windy conditions, or for other safety reasons.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation notes on its website that leaves and other brush can be burned in most unincorporated areas, but states outdoor burning can contribute to air pollution, increase the chances of wildfires and is often unnecessary.

TDEC recommends composting instead of burning yard waste.

Leaf ‘em alone

The third option is the easiest of the three: don’t do anything.

Some naturalists say leaves are a natural product of the changing seasons and serve their purpose in the life cycle.

“It’s fall, they’re supposed to fall,” Johnson City Nature Program Coordinator Connie Deegan said. “After a couple of weeks, they settle in. I don’t know why people waste the time to rake them up.”

Deegan said many insects, like moths and butterflies, spend the winter in the leaf litter. If their habitats are removed, it could result in a decline of pollinators, which could in turn reduce the number of flowering plants. Fewer seed plants could mean less food for birds, so, she said, raking could cause unforeseen disruptions in the food chain.

Dropping some science knowledge, Deegan said deciduous trees lose their leaves after forming a corky layer at their stems. The trees essentially push the leaves off.

Days get shorter and water scarcer in the winter, which puts trees’ photosynthesis processes into a sort of hibernation.

As the corky layer thickens at the base of the leaves, it blocks them from receiving water and nutrients from the root system. As green chlorophyl dies, sugars trapped in the leaves turn them hues of red, yellow and orange. Eventually, the corky layer separates the leaves from the tree and they fall to the ground.

“I’ve got other things I could be doing with my time, and raking up leaves is not one of them,” Deegan said. “They break down on their own.”