Happenings in your community

“Dracula” comes to downtown Johnson City's Founders Park, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, as part of First Friday festivities.

It will be performed as a ballet by the City Youth Ballet. Audience members are encouraged to bring a lantern to add to the ambiance of the Transylvania village where the ballet is set and wear a Halloween costume or even village clothes of the Dracula time period.

"This is truly ballet at its best as we bring this free performance to the community," said Susan Pace-White, owner of the City Youth Ballet.

Darien Chancellor, owner of Johnson City Ballroom, portrays Dracula. He, along with Pace-White and her daughter, Kassi, created the choreography to bring alive Bram Stoker's classic story.

For more information, call the City Youth Ballet at 423-434-2195, find the group on Facebook or visit www.cityyouthballet.org.

ETSU Entrepreneurs’ Club to host Trent

The East Tennessee State University student Entrepreneurs’ Club will welcome Caitlin Trent as its speaker on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. in Room 322 of Sam Wilson Hall.

Trent earned Bachelor’s of Business Administration and Master’s of Business Administration degrees from ETSU.

While she was a student, Trent was a graduate assistant for AFG Industries Chair of Excellence holder Dr. Andrew Czuchry and served as president of the Entrepreneurs’ Club. While she was a graduate student, she studied in Germany through an academic partnership between ETSU and Hochschule Bremen.

Currently, Trent is marketing and business director at Prosim Engineering LLC, a professional structural engineering firm with headquarters in Gray.

The public is invited to this free program. Directions to Sam Wilson Hall can be found by visiting www.etsu.edu/maps. For more information, contact Mitzi Brookshear at brookshe@etsu.edu or 423-439-7444.

Sexual assault to be subject of series

“Someone you know has been sexually assaulted. … How can you help?” is the focus of a presentation in East Tennessee State University’s “Women on Wednesdays” lecture series on Nov. 2.

This free public talk, sponsored by the ETSU Women’s Studies Program, will take place from noon-1 p.m. in the presentation room of the Multicultural Center, located on the second level of the D.P. Culp University Center. A light lunch will be provided.

In her presentation, Dr. Judy McCook, a professor in the ETSU College of Nursing, will discuss sexual assault prevention and what to do and say if someone reports a sexual assault.

She will also talk about the role of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program nurse, advocates, counselors, and ETSU Sexual Assault Response Team members who partner to provide care and support.

For more information, call Dr. Phyllis Thompson, director of ETSU Women’s Studies, at 423-439-4125.

Race to benefit child center set

The East Tennessee State University Department of Campus Recreation and the Child Study Center will host a Homecoming 5K race on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.

The course will begin and end at the Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity.

Online registration and a map of the course are available at Campus Recreation’s website, www.etsu.edu/students/campusrec, the Child Study Center’s site at www.etsu.edu/coe/child/center or at the race.

Entry fees are discounted until the day of the race. Pre-registered ETSU individuals are $12 and ETSU families are $35. Non-ETSU affiliated individuals are $20 and non-ETSU families are $45. The first 50 registrants will receive Homecoming T-shirts. Fee payment may be made at http://ow.ly/RNCQV.

The race will be held rain or shine and all proceeds will benefit the center. For more information, contact Campus Recreation at 423-439-7980 or campusrec@etsu.edu or the Child Study Center at 423-439-4888 or childstudycenter@etsu.edu.

Mended Hearts to meet Tuesday

The next meeting of Chapter No. 259 of The Mended Hearts Association will be held at the Health Resources Center Annex at The Mall at Johnson City on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be Sue Proffitt, a program manager at Johnson City Medical Center.

The group is for anyone with interest in any type of heart health. It discusses and asks questions. For more information, call 423-928-1405.

Crossroads Marketplace set at church

Crossroads Christian Church’s Women’s Ministry is hosting The Crossroads Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Marketplace will have over 40 vendors with products that include arts and crafts, jewelry, scarves, baby products, cosmetics, skin care, gourmet foods, woodworking, international and fair trade items and quilts, as well as representatives from national companies such as The Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, Lularoe and Plexus.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Many of the vendors are giving away door prizes, and there will be two drawings for one-day passes to Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration.

Crossroads is located off I-26, Exit 13, at 1300 Suncrest Drive in Gray, between Daniel Boone High School and the Gray Fossil Site. For more information, call 423-477-2229 or go to www.crossroadsgray.org.

The River to hold craft sale, open house

The River ministry for women is holding its annual Craft Sale & Open House during First Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at 125 W. Main St., Johnson City.

The River aids women and children in need in the community by providing laundry and shower services, a safe place to be a part of a bigger Christian community, the Changing Lives From the Bottom Up diaper subsidy program, free haircut days, a garden, mail and telephone support, resource referrals and special events.

A variety of one-of-a-kind handmade treasures and original artwork will be available, with all proceeds going to help keep The River flowing. For more information, call 423-926-8111.

Holiday market to be held

A Holiday Market will be held at Daniel Boone High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twenty-five-plus vendors will be available to address the shopping needs of the individual.

The proceeds from this event will support the David Crockett and Daniel Boone FIRST Robotics Team 5022.

For more information, call 416-2471.

Lunch meeting of NARFE to take place

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold their meeting on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St.

The speaker will be Dr. Brian Noland, president of ETSU.

For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Navy V-12 program subject of meeting

Coach Duard Walker, who was a participant in the Navy V-12 program at Milligan College, a Navy veteran and who later spent 50 years coaching, teaching, administrating and supervising a dormitory at Milligan, will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Watauga Historical Association.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton Haynes Historical Site, 2620 S. Roan St.

During World War II, traditional college classes ceased at Milligan and the campus became a training center for naval officers. The V-12 Navy College Training Program was designed to supplement the force of commissioned officers in the Navy during World War II.

Between July 1, 1943, and June 30, 1946, more than 125,000 participants were enrolled in 131 colleges and universities in the United States.

Center to offer swim lessons

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer beginner to advanced swim lessons on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Nov. 2-Nov. 18.

Monday, 5-5:30 p.m., beginner; Wednesday, 5:35-6:05 p.m., intermediate; Friday, 6:10-6:40 p.m., advanced; Friday, 6:45-7:15 p.m., beginner.

The program, instructed by Parks and Recreation lifeguards, will teach children ages 4-14 basic skills including breath-holding, floating and swimming strokes. Cost is $40 per child. Please pre-register at the center.

For more information, call 423-434-5755.

Sassy Stitchers to meet at library

Persons interested in doing any kind of handcrafts, such as cross-stitch, crochet or knitting, are invited to join the Sassy Stitchers at the Gray library on Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The library encourages adults at all skill levels to come and bring their own projects to work on, while providing assistance and encouragement to others in the group.

For more information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

Yoga classes offered at Gray Library

Gentle flow yoga will be offered during November at the Gray Library. The course is good for beginners. Yoga helps with relaxation, flexibility and battling fatigue. All adults are welcome to attend the free classes.

Classes will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m.

Participants should bring their own mats and water bottles. For more information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

Photo editing class to be offered

A free photo editing class will be offered at the Gray Library on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

The class will learn special effects and how to edit photos to be used as gifts.

Bring your own laptop, or if you need to use a library laptop, let library staff know when you register.

Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information. There will be no computer classes in December, but they will resume in January.

Center sets mother and son date night

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host a Dinner and a Movie mother and son date night from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, for all ages.

Moms and sons will enjoy dinner sponsored by Ole’s Guacamoles, a movie and a craft. Register at the center by Tuesday, Nov. 8. Cost is $10 for each mother-and-son pair; $5 for each additional child.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Health Resources Center sets programs

The Health Resources Center at The Mall at Johnson City would like to promote the following programs to be offered next week:

• “Good Grief, It’s the Holidays,” Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m. The speaker is Brian Scott, MA, LPC/MHSP, NCC. Learn coping skills that can help you through the season, after losing a loved one. Refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by Tetrick Funeral Services.

• “Gluten-Free Eating,” Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. For those dealing with celiac disease or a gluten-intolerance, a gluten-free diet is essential. Learn how to cook and eat gluten-free while maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Samples and recipes will be provided.

• “Money Matters: Understanding Long-Term Care,” Thursday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Michael Bird, certified financial planner. It is never to early to start thinking about long-term care for ourselves and/or loved ones. Learn about the cost of long-term care and how Medicare and Medicaid affect your cost.

• “Tis the Season: Dealing with Holiday Stress,” Fri., Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m. The speaker will be Cecillie B. Aderholdt, LMFT, Woodridge or Lea Relyea, LMSW, therapist. It’s the most wonderful time of the year until anxiety, hectic schedules or even grief sets in. Stress and depression can ruin your holidays and hurt your health. Learn coping strategies to make the most of this holiday season.

Registration is required for all programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Write-Ins set at county libraries

National Novel Writing Month will be celebrated during November at the Gray Library. This is a 30-day, 50,000-word writing event, where writers around the world come together to write a novel during this month.

Writers cheer each other on and enjoy the collective craziness and creative energy of so many writers all working on their individual projects. For more information, see nanowrimo.org.

Snacks, inspiration and resources will be made available. Just bring your writing tools, laptop (or borrow one of ours) and anything else you need for your writing process. Call the Gray Library at 477-1550 for more information.

The library will hold Write-Ins on: Tuesday, Nov. 1; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 14; Monday, Nov. 21; and Wednesday, Nov. 30, all from 3-6 p.m.

The Jonesborough library will also offer Write-Ins on different days and times. For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

New acreage reporting date issued

Washington/Unicoi County USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Karen Hammitt announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.

The new acreage reporting date of Nov. 15 is applicable for Washington/Unicoi County for grass certification — perennial forage (including hay and pasture).

According to Hammitt, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact the Washington/Unicoi County FSA office at 423-753-4441.

Pal’s to raise money for United Way

Pal’s Famous Burgers will run a “Give A Quarter When You Order Campaign” in all 7 Washington County stores through Nov. 10 to benefit the United Way of Washington County.

Customers will have the opportunity to donate their change when they visit the stores in Gray, Jonesborough, four Johnson City locations on the Bristol Highway, State of Franklin Road and the Johnson City Mall or the new location off Boones Creek Road in Washington County.

For more information, call Lester D. Lattany United Way of Washington County TN Inc. president and CEO, at 423-282-5682.

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Pediatrics in the Quillen College of Medicine will host a special conference and community forum later this month addressing teen suicide prevention.

The events will take place in Votaw Auditorium, located in the ETSU Quillen Physicians building, 325 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday, Oct. 31.

Youth suicide prevention conference set

From noon to 1 p.m., a pediatric conference for health care professionals called “Youth Suicide and Its Prevention” will take place. It will be followed by a community forum from 1-2 p.m. in which key stakeholders will discuss what can be done to reduce teen suicide attempts in Northeast Tennessee.

Dr. Hatim Omar, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Kentucky, will be the keynote speaker at the conference and among the panelists at the forum.

The community forum is open to the public. For more information, call 423-439-6222.

‘Go Geo!’ set at Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site will present “Go Geo!” from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Discover the connections between geography and paleontology in honor of Geography Awareness Week. Match specimens found at the site to other locations they can be found around the world.

For more information, call 423-439-3662 or go to www.handdsonmuseum.org.

Hands On! to host ‘Make It. Take It.’

The Hands On! Regional Museum will hold the “Make It. Take It.” feature exhibit Saturdays and Sundays.

In this DIY space, guests of all ages will get to use a large assortment of everyday materials and are encouraged to create something that represents their imagination or ideas.

Every few weeks the materials and theme of the space will change to keep engaging visitors with new challenges and experiences. Visitors are encouraged to take their invention, contraption or piece of art home with them.

“Forensics Challenge” will open Tuesday, Nov. 1, and run through Sunday, Nov. 20. Investigate the science of forensics in honor of Sherlock Holmes weekend. Examine your own fingerprints and try out the strawberry DNA extraction experiment. The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

For more information, call 423-434-HAND or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

Roe’s staff to hold office hours in area

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Johnson City on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Memorial Park Community Center from 9-11 a.m.

A staffer will also be in Jonesborough on Monday, Nov, 7, at the Washington County Courthouse on the second floor from 2-4 p.m. Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

Some of the ways that Roe's district offices can be of assistance include Social Security and disability; financial aid and entrance to U.S. Service Academies; VA claims and military service problems; SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations; and more.

Center to hold fundraising event

The Children’s Advocacy Center is holding its third annual Sippin’ & Shoppin’ fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6-9 p.m., at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City to raise money for training, prevention and treatment services to fight child drug, physical and sexual abuse.

The event gives attendees the opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping while benefiting the center.

Shoppers will be able to sip on complimentary beverages and snack on hors d’oeuvres as they shop at many local vendors. All funds raised support the center.

It is estimated that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before the age of eighteen. Last year alone, the center provided services for referrals of abuse for over 750 children in Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.

Tickets are $35 pre-sale or $40 at the door. They’re also available for purchase at www.cac1st.org/#donate or by calling 423-926-6528. For more information, call Lemy Dao at 423-926-6528.

Church to host community meal

Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W. Walnut St., will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come and share in a Thanksgiving Meal. Call the church at 423-928-1543 for more information.

Monday Club to hold Arts Fair

The Monday Club of Johnson City will be hosting the second annual Fine Arts Fair to benefit the Johnson City Public Library.

It will showcase outstanding artists from the region on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room of the library, 100 W. Millard St.

The fair will showcase a wide variety of art forms and provide a wonderful opportunity to purchase special holiday gifts.

Heritage Hall to host ‘Winter Wheat’

MOUNTAIN CITY — Heritage Hall will host Barter Theatre’s presentation of “Winter Wheat” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

With book and lyrics by Catherine Bush and music and vocal arrangements by Ben Mackel, the play focuses on the small East Tennessee town of Niota in 1920.

There, the Burn family is experiencing a lot of change all at once: along with other progressive innovations,the country is abuzz over the controversial Constitutional amendment that might give women the right to vote.

This musical journey explores the personal relationships, the change in lives and the stakes for the men and women in a time of deep conflict and controversy. The show is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, Mountain City Pharmacy and Watauga Lake Winery. Advance seats are $15 and $18 at door, or $10 for youth.