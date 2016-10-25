Happenings in your community

ERWIN — A $5 jewelry and accessories sale, “Masquerade: Experience the Frenzy!” will be held Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall, 211 N. Main Ave.

Proceeds will benefit Mountain States Health Alliance’s Unicoi County Memorial Hospital and patients.

Payments may be made by cash, credit/debit cards and payroll deduction.

Field School now accepting applications for November

The Field School, a 10-part educational program beginning in November, is now accepting applications for the 2016-17 year.

The program connects aspiring farmers with the resources and information to operate a family farm business. Its mission is to help grow the next generation of prepared farmers.

Students will go on five farm tours for a behind-the-scenes look at the operations. They will also hear from more than 20 mentor farmers and business experts.

Students must register in advance. There are three scholarship placements for veterans. The cost for the 10 sessions is $75.

Registration, schedule and details are online at www.arcd.org.

For more information, call 423-979-2581 or email alexis@arcd.org.

Lodge to host steak dinner

Rhea Lodge No. 47, 210 Second Avenue, Jonesborough, will host a steak and gravy dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets will be $8 at the door. Children ages 12 and under will eat for free (limit two per family).