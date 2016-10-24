Happenings in your community

Lakebridge, a Waters Community, 115 Woodlawn Drive, Johnson City, will host trick or treating, games and refreshments on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30-5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email activities@lakebridgeawc.com.

Church to hold yard sale fundraiser

Jackson Park Church of the Brethren is having a yard sale fundraiser to build a Pavilion on the 503 W. Main St site on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 8 a.m.

Anyone who has anything to donate or has any questions about the yard sale can call Eva at 423-773-8485 or Alisa at 423-426-6744.

The group is also offering the community a chance to set up a booth of homemade crafts or food (not yard sale items) for a $30 booth fee.