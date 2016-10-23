Happenings in your community

Teens ages 12-18 are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Zombie Bash at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room.

There will be food, crafts, and other activities. Costumes are encouraged but not required. This program is free and open to all teens, but registration is required.

Stop by or call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.JCPL.net.

Also, to improve services by addressing the needs of the community, the library in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Sociology Department is conducting a survey on public use of the library’s computers and other technology resources.

To participate, visit the library’s website at www.jcpl.net now through November 7. Survey respondents will have the chance to win one of three seven-inch eight-GB Kindle Fire tablets in a random drawing.

Carter Democratic women to meet

The Carter County Democratic Women's Club holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the county Democratic Party Headquarters, 429 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

An in-house Hillary Clinton-Tim Kaine rally will be held. The group is seeking ideas on talking points, memes, articles and videos, which can be played on the office TV.

Ride-sharing and sign-posting for Election Day will also be planned. All Democrats, women and men, are welcome. The meeting begins at 6 pm, with snacks available starting at 5:30.