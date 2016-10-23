World Habitat Day busy for Holston Habitat for Humanity

Their family is building a new home with Holston Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and Eastman. This past year, Holston Habitat volunteers have also built and repaired homes for 16 more children who live in Northeast Tennessee.

Thirty-one years ago, Holston Habitat for Humanity began building homes in Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties and Bristol, Virginia. At the same time, the United Nations recognized the impact of quality housing like homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

To encourage awareness about housing issues, the United Nations set aside the first Monday in October as World Habitat Day. The local group observed the day at the Habitat construction project on Park Street in Kingsport.

Staff and volunteers measured, hammered, sawed and built, then gathered for fellowship, prayer and lunch. The Rev. Tom Phillips, pastor of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, prayed for the community, and gave thanks for the strength, stability and self-reliance that will come to this family as they move into their new home.

“World Habitat Day reminds us to focus on those in our community who need a decent place to live,” said Art Pearce, Holston Habitat’s executive director. “We celebrate that another family will live in a quality, energy-efficient home because of the longtime support of Eastman and Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, and the work of their volunteers.”

Each Habitat home is energy efficient and accessible. Steve Clark, the group’s construction manager, said, “Habitat homeowners get an immediate benefit of affordability, which helps them maintain the home for years to come.”

And the children of Habitat homeowners get an added benefit – a backyard for play.

For more information about volunteering or to apply for homeownership, call the office at 423-239-7689 or visit www.holstonhabitat.org.