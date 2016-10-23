Local fourth-graders win in Power Board's calendar contest

The week recognizes the benefits of living within our nation’s publicly owned electric utility systems. The contest was open to all fourth-graders currently enrolled in public schools, private schools and homeschooling programs in the Power Board’s service territory.

The theme of the 2017 calendar is “Electrical Safety,” and features drawings by local students showing off their understanding of how to stay safe around electricity.

Pictures were judged according to creativity, quality, relevance to theme and overall appeal by JCPB employees. Seven Washington County Schools, four Johnson City Schools, and one Sullivan County School participated in the contest.

From those schools, 13 students won, and each of their entries were used to represent a calendar month.

The winners and their elementary schools are as follows: Ally Fields, Fall Branch; Madison Fletcher and Isabelle Francisco, Gray; Blake Delph, Jack Johns and James Mink, Jonesborough; Cierra Davis, Bailey Henson and Annie Seivers, Lake Ridge; Landon Covely and Calvin Lee, Miller Perry; Anisha Gupta, Towne Acres; and Caden Rodgers, University School.

Each winner will receive a prize, and the schools with the most winners will receive a Rita’s Italian Ice Party. This year’s grand prize winners were Jonesborough Elementary and Lake Ridge Elementary, with three winners each.

Calendars will be available at the end of October at the Johnson City Power Board, 2600 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, and online at www.jcpb.com.