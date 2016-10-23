Happenings in your community

Barter Youth Academy, one of Barter Theatre’s four education programs, expands operations this month to include a Johnson City location and additional classes.

Enrollment opens to students in Johnson City for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Johnson City Community Theatre.

The academy is a performance-based educational program that allows students of ages 5-18 a chance to learn and develop their performance and storytelling skills. Using the acting and rehearsing techniques of the theater’s resident acting company, students work through the theater experience from the audition to the final performance on stage in front of a live audience.

The academy has created new class levels for advanced young students. Although most classes do not require previous theater experience, BYA recently introduced Troupe and now announces Junior Troupe, both higher-level classes based on age and designed to help foster advanced theater interest and pursuit.

For more information about Barter Youth Academy, call 276-619-3344 or visit bartertheatre.com/education/bya.

Foundation to hold auction, barbecue

The Wesley Foundation will hold its 16th annual Auction and Barbeque on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the foundation, 1100 Seminole Drive, Johnson City.

Food service and a silent auction will start at 12:30 and a live auction will be held at 2. The event supports foundation programs and projects. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for students and children. Make checks payable to Wesley Foundation.

Bethlehem Lutheran to host Fall Festival

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m.

There will be inflatables, games, a cake walk, pumpkin decorating and hot dogs, chips and drinks. Everything is free. For more information call the church at 423-926-5261 or email bethlehemstar@embarqmail.com.

JRT to hold auditions for ‘Kate’

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will be holding auditions for “Kiss Me Kate” on Monday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 25th, at 7 p.m. at the theater, 125½ Main St. Jonesborough.

“Kate” is a musical written by Samuel and Bella Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The story involves the production of a musical version of William Shakespeare's “The Taming of the Shrew” and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham — the show's director, producer and star — and his leading lady — his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi.

The audition will consist of a cold reading, group singing, and dancing. Actors must be 16 years of age or older. Anyone seeking a principle role must sing a solo of their choice, no longer than 2 minutes in length.

Ensemble singers and dancers are needed. There will be a short tap and jazz dance routine audition. Wear dance shoes and comfortable clothes for the audition.

The show will run Jan. 27-Feb. 12. For more information, visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.

First Bank & Trust wins award

First Bank & Trust Co., with locations in Johnson City, Gray and Kingsport, has been awarded the Virginia Agribusiness Council's 2016 Agribusiness of the Year Award.

Council Chair Lynn Graves presented the award during the council's annual membership meeting in Winchester, Va. The recognition is presented annually to a council member organization for outstanding service to the agribusiness industry and the council.

The Abingdon, Va.-based bank opened its doors in Lebanon, Va., in 1979 and has grown organically, from $1 million in assets in 1979 to $1.5 billion in assets today.

First Bank & Trust Co.'s leadership, including CEO Bill Hayter, and many members of the bank's board, all boast strong roots in agriculture and still actively farm.

In 2002, the bank established an Agricultural Lending Division, a critical partner to continuing economic development and growth of agribusinesses across Virginia.

New mortgage lender opens in city

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, a regional mortgage lender, is now open for business in Johnson City at 207 E. Main St., Suite 1A.

"At Atlantic Bay, being the biggest company is not what is important to us, being the best hometown lender is," Vice-President of Business Development Bill Hitchcock said. "Our goal is to build great relationships in the communities we serve, and that is why we are so excited to be here in Johnson City."

Atlantic Bay is a private mortgage lender offering a variety of products including conventional, VA, FHA and construction loans. For more information, call 432-712-0100.

Center to host Pumpkin Swim

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host a Pumpkin Swim from 4-5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, for ages 2-13. Participants will retrieve a pumpkin from the teaching pool and will decorate it after swim time.

Children 6 and younger must have an adult present in the water, and children 7-12 must have an adult in the pool area at all times.

Swim diapers are required for non-potty-trained children. Capacity for the teaching pool is 39. Open swim will be available in the lap pool.

Cost is $5 per person. Registration is not necessary but pumpkins are limited. For more information, call 423-434-5755.

Carver to host Halloween Festival

Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will host its 30th annual Halloween Festival on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m.

This event is open to all ages and will include a variety of Halloween fun and games. Admission is free for ages 6-16, $1 for adults in costume and $2 for adults without costume.

Game tickets will be 50 cents each. Prizes will be awarded for best costume in three age groups.

For more information, call 423-461-8830.

Scarecrow Skedaddle set for Saturday

The 2016 Niswonger Children’s Hospital Scarecrow Skedaddle is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9:45 a.m. at East Tennessee State University, offering a day of fun and fitness activities for the whole family.

The event, which takes place near the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center (Mini Dome), includes a Two-Mile Race and Fun Run at 10 a.m. There is also a Modified Race for athletes who use wheelchairs, walkers and other kinds of assistance. That starts at 9:45 a.m. Following the races, a Family Activity Day will be held in the Mini Dome.

Children ages 12 and younger who are registered for the 2-mile run will receive a runner’s bib, T-shirt and a participation award. Registration is $10 per entrant. Scholarships are available for children who qualify. For more information, email Tara Chadwell at ChadwellTN2@msha.com. Packet pick-up is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Fresh Market, 421 N. State of Franklin Road.

This year, since the event takes place two days before Halloween, there will also be a costume contest. Kids, families and volunteers are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume.

The popular Family Activity Day will include vendor tables set up throughout the mini-dome so families can visit each table, get educational material and participate in a fun, healthy or educational activity and win prizes. Volunteers are also needed. To register for any of the events, to volunteer, or for more information, visit thegoosechase.org/scarecrow-skedaddle.

Health Center schedules classes

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will offer the following programs next week:

• “Money Matters: Social Security Strategies for Couples,” Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Michael Bird, certified financial planner. Learn how the decisions you make in your 60s affects your income in your 70s, 80s and even your 90s.

• “ ‘Veg’ Out,” Wednesday, Oct. 26, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. It is Vegetarian Awareness Month so what better time to learn about the health benefits of eating more like a vegetarian. Meal planning involves more than just omitting meat from the menu. Learn how to balance meals and provide adequate nutrition for the vegetarian lifestyle while cooking up some tasty dishes. This is a Heart & Soul cooking class with recipes.

• “Diabetes Survival,” Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Join us to learn the basic survival skills needed when you are newly diagnosed with diabetes.

Registration is required for all programs. Call 1-844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

‘Tail Waggin’ Tutors’ days set

Therapy Dogs International’s “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” program at the Jonesborough Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive, encourages children to read by providing a non-judgmental listener and furry friend to read to that won’t laugh at them if they make a mistake or stumble over a word, but rather lie next to them and enjoy the story being read to them.

The children learn to associate reading with being with the dog, and begin to view reading in a positive way. Over time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills, which will make them enjoy reading even more.

The free 15-minute sessions are limited and registration is required. Sessions are available Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-6 p.m. with Ty the terrier and Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4-5 p.m. both days with Jackie the black lab.

To register, visit the library or call 423-753-1800.

Portions of park/MPCC lot to be closed

Maintenance work will be performed on the Cardinal Park/Memorial Park Community Center parking lot beginning Monday, Oct. 24. One-third of the lot will be closed at various times through Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Legion Street entrance will be closed until Friday, Oct. 28, and the Bert Street entrance will be closed for the remainder of the work. The entire lot and both entrances are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Note that any vehicles parked in a closed section of the lot will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.

Any changes in work schedule will be posted at the parking lot entrances.

City seeks Foundation board members

The Johnson City Commission soon will consider six appointments to the Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board.

The foundation is responsible for supporting and participating in special events and assisting in fundraising efforts to benefit Senior Center operations, services and/or capital improvements. Each term is three years.

Applications may be submitted online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards or at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. For an application to be mailed or faxed, call 423-434-6009. The deadline for submitting an application is Nov. 18. Applications are kept on file for current year only.

For more information on the foundation, call Donna Campbell at 423-434-6230.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ playing through Nov. 6

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “Sleepy Hollow” is playing through Nov. 6.

For more information on the show, go to jonesboroughtheatre.com.

Bellafina sales to benefit United Way

Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with United Way of Greater Kingsport to offer a new way for businesses to support the 2016 Community Campaign.

Through Nov, 17, companies may place corporate gift orders and designate 100 percent of the net proceeds to benefit United Way.

Bellafina Chocolates specializes in gourmet truffles and can customize gifts with a company’s logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. They ship across the U.S. and orders can be placed during the campaign for delivery any time.

If interested in learning more about gift options, companies may contact the company at 423-292-2271, by email at admin@bellafinachocolates.com or online at www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts. Order by Nov. 17 and mention United Way of Greater Kingsport.

‘Turning Point’ seminar to be held

A “Turning Point” seminar will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 400 W. Main St., Greeneville.

Preseenters will discuss such topics as wills, trusts, estate planning, in-home nursing care, home therapy, assisted living, skilled care, long-term care, end-of-life resources, terminal illnesses and funeral, burial and cremation options.

A catered meal will be served. Call Renee Lowery at Caris Healthcare at 423-638-2226 to RSVP.

Mustard Seed to host country breakfast

The Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

All the usual breakfast fixings will be served. For more information, call 423-426-1297.

Beekeeping Essentials course set to begin

A five-part series on Beekeeping Essentials begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, and runs through May.

Students will learn practices that support bees’ natural ecosystem and seasonal changes. Sessions will be held at Nelson Fine Arts on Main Street in Johnson City.

The course culminates with the installation of honey bees in hives at downtown locations. The teacher is Aaron Free, of Woodland Honey Bee Services. The registration fee for the entire series is $99.

For more information, email hammond@etsu.edu.

Geneaologists group to meet Nov. 1

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be a field trip to the museum at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs, 4th Street, Building No. 34, VA Med Center Campus, Johnson City.

The speaker will be Martha Garland Whaley, who will give a presentation on the history of the Veterans Administration Medical Center at Mountain Home and the development of health care in South Central Appalachia.

For more information, contact Betty Jane Hylton at bjhylton@comcast.net, or visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Mommy & Me Yoga classes set

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Mommy & Me Yoga from 9:45-10:15 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Nov. 3. Children ages 18 months to 3 years will join their mothers for yoga poses and stretches.

Fee is $5 per class. Participants can register and pay before the start of each class and should bring a yoga mat. For more information, call 423-434-5749.